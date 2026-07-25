LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Jantar Mantar Protest Timeline: From CJI’s ‘Cockroach’ Remark to Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation

Jantar Mantar Protest Timeline: From CJI’s ‘Cockroach’ Remark to Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation

From the NEET UG 2026 paper leak to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, here's a complete timeline of the Jantar Mantar protest, including the 'Chalo Sansad' march, Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike, and key government actions.

Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as Union Education Minister, saying the decision was taken to safeguard students' future. Photo: ANI
Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as Union Education Minister, saying the decision was taken to safeguard students' future. Photo: ANI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Sat 2026-07-25 16:38 IST

Delhi is witnessing a massive protest for past few weeks at Jantar Mantar. People across the country joined students in national capital who are protesting over the NEET UG 2026 paper leak demanding the resignation of Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The protest started as an social media movement when CJI Surya Kant compared unemployed youth turning to activism through media, social media, and RTI to “cockroaches.” Now the same social media movement turned into a nation wide protest which resulted in chaotic ‘Sansad Chalo’ march on 20th July 2026 leaving hundreds of proterster and police personnel injured, removal of 47 NTA officials, and resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. 

Here’s The Timeline of Jantar Mantar Protest

May 3: NEET UG 2026 was held, with around 22 lakh students appearing for the exam.

You Might Be Interested In

May 12: The exam was cancelled after allegations of a paper leak surfaced.

May 16: Abhijeet Dipke launched the satirical platform Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

June 2: Students held protests in several cities over the alleged exam paper leak.

June 6: Dipke returned to India and led the CJP’s first protest in New Delhi, demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation.

June 11: The CJP released a five-point charter calling for reforms in the examination system and compensation for affected students.

June 20: The CJP began an indefinite protest at Jantar Mantar.

June 28: Social activist Sonam Wangchuk started a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in support of the movement.

July 9: The CJP announced a ‘Chalo Sansad’ march to coincide with the first day of Parliament’s Monsoon Session.

July 16: The Delhi High Court directed authorities to closely monitor Wangchuk’s health and ensure he received proper medical care.

July 18: Delhi Police shifted Sonam Wangchuk from Jantar Mantar to a hospital for treatment.

July 20: Thousands joined the ‘Chalo Sansad’ march, leading to clashes and police action.

July 20: The Centre held its first round of talks with CJP representatives at JP Nadda’s residence.

July 20–24: Opposition parties repeatedly disrupted Parliament, demanding Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation.

July 21: Rahul Gandhi led Congress MPs in a sit-in protest outside the Prime Minister’s residence.

July 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced fast-track courts to deal with paper leak cases.

July 24: Sonam Wangchuk ended his hunger strike after receiving assurances from the Centre.

July 24: The Centre and the CJP held a second round of talks, but protesters continued to demand Pradhan’s resignation. Six big decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to terminate 47 officials of the National Testing Agency.

July 25: Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as Union Education Minister, saying the decision was taken to safeguard students’ future and prevent the protests from being misused.

Also Read: Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns from Union Cabinet Just Before Talks Between Centre and CJP 

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Jantar Mantar Protest Timeline: From CJI’s ‘Cockroach’ Remark to Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation
Tags: Delhi Newsdharmendra pradhaneducation newshome-hero-pos-2neet ug

RELATED News

What Rahul Gandhi Said On Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation Amid Student Protests

Dr. Vivek Bindra Honours MSME Entrepreneurs at Bharat Export Summit & Awards 2026, Highlights India’s Global Export Growth Potential

From Student Politics To Union Cabinet: The Rise And Fall Of Dharmendra Pradhan

No Mobile Internet? Here Are The Apps That Still Work Offline For Chats, Maps And Search

Why Are Delhi Liquor Shops Closing at 8 PM? Check When Normal Timings Will Resume

LATEST NEWS

Rupee Under Pressure? Here’s How a Weak Currency Could Affect Your EMI, Travel Plans and Everyday Expenses

WI vs PAK 1st Test Prediction: Who Will Win? Toss Prediction, Dream11 Picks And More

Why Is Peter Parker At His Lowest Point In Spider-Man: Brand New Day? Tom Holland Explains

Who is Yash Thakur? India Fast Bowler Makes T20I Debut vs Zimbabwe; IPL Record, Stats And Career

IND vs ZIM Live Match: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Falls Victim to Short Ball Yet Again, Richard Ngarava Takes Second Wicket | WATCH Video

What’s Driving Gen Z’s Anxiety? Experts Point Out 7 Major Reasons

Game of Thrones: Dragonfire Is Winning Over Android Gamers—Here’s Why Everyone’s Playing It

Did Alia Bhatt’s Mother Soni Razdan Praise Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan? Here’s What She Said

Jantar Mantar Protest Timeline: From CJI’s ‘Cockroach’ Remark to Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation

‘Take Inspiration’: Gautam Gambhir Trolled as Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation Revives Calls For India Coach’s Exit

Jantar Mantar Protest Timeline: From CJI’s ‘Cockroach’ Remark to Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Jantar Mantar Protest Timeline: From CJI’s ‘Cockroach’ Remark to Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Jantar Mantar Protest Timeline: From CJI’s ‘Cockroach’ Remark to Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation
Jantar Mantar Protest Timeline: From CJI’s ‘Cockroach’ Remark to Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation
Jantar Mantar Protest Timeline: From CJI’s ‘Cockroach’ Remark to Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation
Jantar Mantar Protest Timeline: From CJI’s ‘Cockroach’ Remark to Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation

QUICK LINKS