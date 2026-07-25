Jantar Mantar Protest Timeline: From CJI’s ‘Cockroach’ Remark to Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation

Delhi is witnessing a massive protest for past few weeks at Jantar Mantar. People across the country joined students in national capital who are protesting over the NEET UG 2026 paper leak demanding the resignation of Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The protest started as an social media movement when CJI Surya Kant compared unemployed youth turning to activism through media, social media, and RTI to “cockroaches.” Now the same social media movement turned into a nation wide protest which resulted in chaotic ‘Sansad Chalo’ march on 20th July 2026 leaving hundreds of proterster and police personnel injured, removal of 47 NTA officials, and resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan.

Here’s The Timeline of Jantar Mantar Protest

May 3: NEET UG 2026 was held, with around 22 lakh students appearing for the exam.

May 12: The exam was cancelled after allegations of a paper leak surfaced.

May 16: Abhijeet Dipke launched the satirical platform Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

June 2: Students held protests in several cities over the alleged exam paper leak.

June 6: Dipke returned to India and led the CJP’s first protest in New Delhi, demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation.

June 11: The CJP released a five-point charter calling for reforms in the examination system and compensation for affected students.

June 20: The CJP began an indefinite protest at Jantar Mantar.

June 28: Social activist Sonam Wangchuk started a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in support of the movement.

July 9: The CJP announced a ‘Chalo Sansad’ march to coincide with the first day of Parliament’s Monsoon Session.

July 16: The Delhi High Court directed authorities to closely monitor Wangchuk’s health and ensure he received proper medical care.

July 18: Delhi Police shifted Sonam Wangchuk from Jantar Mantar to a hospital for treatment.

July 20: Thousands joined the ‘Chalo Sansad’ march, leading to clashes and police action.

July 20: The Centre held its first round of talks with CJP representatives at JP Nadda’s residence.

July 20–24: Opposition parties repeatedly disrupted Parliament, demanding Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation.

July 21: Rahul Gandhi led Congress MPs in a sit-in protest outside the Prime Minister’s residence.

July 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced fast-track courts to deal with paper leak cases.

July 24: Sonam Wangchuk ended his hunger strike after receiving assurances from the Centre.

July 24: The Centre and the CJP held a second round of talks, but protesters continued to demand Pradhan’s resignation. Six big decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to terminate 47 officials of the National Testing Agency.

July 25: Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as Union Education Minister, saying the decision was taken to safeguard students’ future and prevent the protests from being misused.

Also Read: Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns from Union Cabinet Just Before Talks Between Centre and CJP