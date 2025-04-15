Japanese Envoy Tastes Bihar’s Famous Litti Chokha, Says ‘Gazab Swad Ba’

Keiichi Ono, Japan’s Ambassador to India and Bhutan, is winning hearts across the country—not with policy statements or official meetings, but with a humble plate of litti chokha and a few well-chosen words in Bhojpuri.

Diplomacy rarely tastes this good. Keiichi Ono, Japan’s Ambassador to India and Bhutan, is winning hearts across the country—not with policy statements or official meetings, but with a humble plate of litti chokha and a few well-chosen words in Bhojpuri.

During his visit to Bihar, Ono took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his culinary adventure, calling the state’s beloved dish “world-famous” and declaring: “Gajab swad ba”—which, for the uninitiated, translates to “What an amazing taste!”

Namaste, Bihar!

Finally had the chance to try the world-famous Litti Chokha—Gajab Swad Ba!👍 pic.twitter.com/DTzqStRsUn — ONO Keiichi, Ambassador of Japan (@JapanAmbIndia) April 14, 2025 Advertisement · Scroll to continue

From Patna With Love (And Litti)

Posting a picture of himself smiling over a plate of the traditional Bihari meal, the ambassador wrote:

The post instantly struck a chord. More than 180,000 views later, it’s clear: one simple act of cultural appreciation can carry the weight of a thousand speeches. Responses poured in from across the internet—some emotional, some humorous, but all filled with pride.

Many also thanked the ambassador for putting Bihari cuisine on the global map, with one user writing:

“When a Japanese envoy praises our litti chokha, we know our heritage is global.”

Together with the Commissioner of the Japan Tourism Agency, I visited the Bihar National Highway Improvement Project, funded by the Govt of 🇯🇵.

The project is expected to greatly reduce travel time within the state and contribute significantly to its tourism and economy. pic.twitter.com/v90dHWSYIv — ONO Keiichi, Ambassador of Japan (@JapanAmbIndia) April 14, 2025

Not Just Food—Also Focused on Development

Ono’s Bihar visit wasn’t limited to gastronomic delights. In another post, he shared highlights from an inspection of the Bihar National Highway Improvement Project, a venture supported by Japan.

“Together with the Commissioner of the Japan Tourism Agency, I visited the Bihar National Highway Improvement Project, funded by the Govt of Japan… expected to greatly reduce travel time within the state and contribute significantly to its tourism and economy,” he posted.

While economic partnerships and infrastructure cooperation are essential pillars of diplomacy, Ambassador Ono has shown that sometimes, true connection lies in small gestures: sitting down to eat with locals, speaking their language—even if only a few words—and truly engaging with their culture.

With a single post and a Bhojpuri phrase, Ono didn’t just appreciate a dish—he acknowledged a region’s pride, and reminded the world that diplomacy, at its best, is both strategic and deeply human.

