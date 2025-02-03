Jaya Bachchan Claims Mahakumbh Victims’ Bodies Thrown Into River, VHP Demands Arrest

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Jaya Bachchan has ignited a fresh controversy with her comments on the Mahakumbh stampede victims and the condition of the water in the river at Prayagraj. Her remarks, which were perceived as highly insensitive by some, have led to calls for her arrest and raised concerns about the ongoing Mahakumbh festival.

Jaya Bachchan’s Comments on Water Contamination

On Monday, February 3, 2025, Jaya Bachchan made a statement claiming that the water in the river at Prayagraj, where the Mahakumbh is being held, was “the most contaminated” due to the bodies of stampede victims being “thrown into the river.” This sparked an immediate backlash, with many questioning the veracity of her claims.

She also dismissed the Uttar Pradesh government’s figures regarding the turnout of devotees at the Mahakumbh Mela. Bachchan expressed disbelief that such a large crowd could gather at one location and labeled the government’s data as misleading.

The Mahakumbh Stampede Tragedy

The Mahakumbh Mela 2025 began on January 13 and has attracted millions of devotees. However, the event was marred by a tragic stampede that took place during the second Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya, which resulted in the deaths of at least 30 people. The incident raised alarms about the safety and organization of the event, with questions being raised over the arrangements in Prayagraj for the massive gathering.

The tragedy has become a major point of political contention, with both the opposition and the ruling government being criticized for their handling of the situation.

Opposition Outcry Over the Stampede

Jaya Bachchan’s comments came amid a wider opposition uproar over the stampede. Members of Parliament from various opposition parties raised slogans in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha demanding a discussion on the incident. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge led the charge, calling for an official list of the victims and paying tribute to those who lost their lives in the stampede.

Kharge also questioned the government’s official estimate of the number of devotees at the Mahakumbh, calling the figures into question as part of a larger debate on the handling of the event.

The controversial remarks from Jaya Bachchan did not go unnoticed, especially among right-wing groups. The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), a prominent Hindu nationalist organization, strongly condemned Bachchan’s statement. VHP media-in-charge Sharad Sharma called her remarks “unfortunate” and demanded her arrest for allegedly spreading false information.

Sharma argued that as a Member of Parliament, Jaya Bachchan’s words held weight and could potentially destabilize the country by causing unnecessary panic and tension. He reminded her that the Mahakumbh is a sacred event that holds immense significance for millions of devotees across the country.

The BJP’s Reaction: Conspiracy Theories and Accountability

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also waded into the controversy, hinting at a potential conspiracy behind the stampede. BJP spokespersons claimed that those responsible for the tragedy would be held accountable once the investigation concluded.

The BJP has consistently faced criticism over its handling of the event, with accusations of inadequate planning and preparation for such a massive gathering. However, the party’s leadership has insisted that the investigation will uncover the truth behind the stampede.

A Divisive Issue

Jaya Bachchan’s remarks on the Mahakumbh stampede victims and the state of the river in Prayagraj have sparked widespread outrage across the political spectrum. While the opposition continues to demand justice and a proper investigation into the incident, the ruling party has focused on accountability and the safety of the devotees.

The controversy is far from over, and it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold as both political leaders and organizations weigh in on the matter.