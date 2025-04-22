JD Vance Arrives At Jaipur’s Amber Fort With His Family

United States Vice President JD Vance, who is on a four-day visit to India, accompanied by Second Lady Usha Vance and their children, embarked on a cultural visit to Jaipur on Tuesday. The Vance family this morning reached the Amber Fort from the Rambagh Palace, where they are staying.

US Vice President JD, accompanied by Second Lady Usha Vance and their children, embarked on a cultural visit to Jaipur on Tuesday.

Traditional Welcome at Amber Fort

The Vance family received a warm and vibrant welcome at Jaipur’s Amber Fort. They were greeted with a traditional Rajasthani dance performance and elegantly decorated elephants.

Visit to Cottage Industries Emporium

A day earlier, JD Vance visited the Central Cottage Industries Emporium in New Delhi along with his family.

While at the Emporium, Showroom GM Meera Somani told ANI that the family “Really enjoyed and they appreciated our showroom. They purchased pottery and papier-mache items, and teas…”

Stop at Akshardham Temple

The US Vice President and his family also visited the Akshardham Temple in the national capital on Monday morning, shortly after their arrival.

Their sons wore kurta-pyjamas, while their daughter was dressed in an Anarkali-style outfit paired with an embroidered jacket.

The temple’s spokesperson, Radhika Shukla, said that the US Vice President spent around 55 minutes exploring the temple, admiring its architecture, and offering prayers for world peace.

Ceremonial Welcome in Delhi

Vance and his family landed at Palam Airport, where they were welcomed by Union Minister for Railways and Information & Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw. Vance was also given a ceremonial Guard of Honour, marking the start of his first official visit to India.

Meeting with Prime Minister Modi

The US Vice President on Monday said it was an “honour” to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called the PM a “great leader” on the first day of his India visit.

Vance also expressed gratitude for hosting his family at the PM’s residence in New Delhi and said that PM Modi was “incredibly kind to my family.”

Responding to PM Modi’s post on X, the US Vice President wrote, “It was an honor to see Prime Minister Modi this evening. He’s a great leader, and he was incredibly kind to my family.”

Vance further expressed willingness to strengthen friendship and cooperation between the two countries. “I look forward to working under President Trump’s leadership to strengthen our friendship and cooperation with the people of India!” Vance said.

PM Modi Highlights Bilateral Progress

PM Modi, after meeting Vance, said that both nations are committed to mutually beneficial cooperation in various sectors.

“Pleased to welcome US Vice President JD Vance and his family to New Delhi. We reviewed the fast-paced progress following my visit to the US and meeting with President Trump. We are committed to mutually beneficial cooperation, including in trade, technology, defence, energy and people-to-people exchanges,” PM Modi wrote on X.

On Wednesday, Vance will visit Agra along with his family. The India visit of the US Vice President concludes with their departure from India on April 24 at 6:40 am.

WITH INPUTS FROM ANI

