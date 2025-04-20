Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, April 20, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • JD Vance In India: US Vice President’s 4-Day Agenda Unveiled, Includes Taj Mahal Visit To Dinner With PM Modi

JD Vance In India: US Vice President’s 4-Day Agenda Unveiled, Includes Taj Mahal Visit To Dinner With PM Modi

He’ll be accompanied by his Indian-origin wife, Usha Chilukuri Vance, and their three children. The four-day trip runs through April 24.

JD Vance In India: US Vice President’s 4-Day Agenda Unveiled, Includes Taj Mahal Visit To Dinner With PM Modi

JD Vance In India: US Vice President's 4-Day Agenda Unveiled, Includes Taj Mahal Visit To Dinner With PM Modi


U.S. Vice President JD Vance will land in India on Monday, April 21, for his first official visit to the country.

He’ll be accompanied by his Indian-origin wife, Usha Chilukuri Vance, and their three children. The four-day trip runs through April 24.

The visit comes at a time when the U.S. and India are in a 90-day pause on tariffs, creating room for strategic discussions and stronger economic ties.

Vance’s delegation will include senior officials from both the Pentagon and the State Department, reflecting the importance Washington places on this visit.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Full Itinerary: From Delhi Talks to the Taj Mahal

Vance and his family will travel through three Indian cities—New Delhi, Jaipur, and Agra—during their visit.

In New Delhi on April 21, Vance is scheduled to arrive at 10:00 AM. That evening, he will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 6:30 PM at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. The leaders are expected to discuss trade, economic partnership, and regional issues.

On April 22, the Vance family will head to Jaipur. Their itinerary includes cultural visits to major landmarks such as Amer Fort and the City Palace.

In preparation, U.S. officials conducted low-profile visits to the sites, entering as regular tourists to evaluate logistics and security.

Tourism department officials including Upendra Singh Shekhawat and Palace Superintendent Dr. Rakesh Chholak were also involved in the site reviews.

April 23 will take the Vice President to Agra, where he and his family will visit the Taj Mahal—a symbolic and cultural stop, particularly meaningful because of Usha Vance’s Indian roots.

The delegation will depart India early on April 24, with their flight scheduled for 6:40 AM.

A Deeper Purpose: Strengthening U.S.-India Ties

While the cultural stops are a key part of the agenda, the heart of Vance’s visit lies in strategic diplomacy.

India and the U.S. are currently working toward a bilateral trade agreement, aiming to boost trade volume to $500 billion by 2030.

Vance’s discussions with Prime Minister Modi are expected to explore areas like energy diversification, where the U.S. may offer investment in India’s nuclear energy sector.

In a statement, the White House said, “The VP will discuss shared economic and geopolitical priorities with leaders in each country.”

What’s at Stake for India

Analysts expect the visit to open doors for enhanced cooperation in defense, technology, and energy.

As reported by the Associated Press, “The discussions between JD Vance and PM Modi are expected to pave the way for deeper cooperation in various sectors, including defense, technology, and trade.”

This visit is being seen as a step forward in strengthening the India-U.S. strategic partnership for the coming decade.

ALSO READ: Ramban Landslides And Flash Floods: NC Chief Farooq Abdullah Urges Centre For Support

 

Filed under

JD Vance PM Modi US US Vice President

As Canada heads into its

Canada’s Federal Election 2025: All You Need to Know About April 28 Vote
newsx

Karnataka Former Police Chief Om Prakash Found Dead In Bengaluru Home: Investigation Underway
newsx

Virender Sehwag Blasts Glenn Maxwell, Liam Livingstone Over Bad IPL Performance: ‘Yeh Yaha Holiday Manane...
newsx

‘Mutton, Pizza Nahi Khana Hai Usko’: Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Coach Reveals How 14-Year-Old Prepared For IPL...
Authorities are trying to

Why Sri Lanka Is Investigating a Viral Photo of the Buddha’s Tooth Relic | Explained
While most people mark th

NASA’s Oldest Astronaut Returns to Earth on 70th Birthday After Seven Months in Space
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Canada’s Federal Election 2025: All You Need to Know About April 28 Vote

Canada’s Federal Election 2025: All You Need to Know About April 28 Vote

Karnataka Former Police Chief Om Prakash Found Dead In Bengaluru Home: Investigation Underway

Karnataka Former Police Chief Om Prakash Found Dead In Bengaluru Home: Investigation Underway

Virender Sehwag Blasts Glenn Maxwell, Liam Livingstone Over Bad IPL Performance: ‘Yeh Yaha Holiday Manane Aate Hai?’

Virender Sehwag Blasts Glenn Maxwell, Liam Livingstone Over Bad IPL Performance: ‘Yeh Yaha Holiday Manane...

‘Mutton, Pizza Nahi Khana Hai Usko’: Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Coach Reveals How 14-Year-Old Prepared For IPL Debut

‘Mutton, Pizza Nahi Khana Hai Usko’: Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Coach Reveals How 14-Year-Old Prepared For IPL...

Why Sri Lanka Is Investigating a Viral Photo of the Buddha’s Tooth Relic | Explained

Why Sri Lanka Is Investigating a Viral Photo of the Buddha’s Tooth Relic | Explained

Entertainment

Will Trisha Krishnan Marry Soon? Kamal Haasan’s Hilarious Response Sparks Curiosity About Actress’ Marriage Plans

Will Trisha Krishnan Marry Soon? Kamal Haasan’s Hilarious Response Sparks Curiosity About Actress’ Marriage Plans

What Is Angelman Syndrome, The Rare Genetic Disorder Affecting Actor Colin Farrell’s Son?

What Is Angelman Syndrome, The Rare Genetic Disorder Affecting Actor Colin Farrell’s Son?

Rakesh Maria Biopic: Tamannaah Bhatia Collaborates With John Abraham After Vedaa In Rohit Shetty’s Film

Rakesh Maria Biopic: Tamannaah Bhatia Collaborates With John Abraham After Vedaa In Rohit Shetty’s Film

“Beyond the Masala: How Bollywood is Redefining Heroism in the Age of Realism”

“Beyond the Masala: How Bollywood is Redefining Heroism in the Age of Realism”

The Rise of OTT Stars: How Streaming Is Reshaping Bollywood’s Power Structure

The Rise of OTT Stars: How Streaming Is Reshaping Bollywood’s Power Structure

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave