JD Vance In India: US Vice President's 4-Day Agenda Unveiled, Includes Taj Mahal Visit To Dinner With PM Modi

U.S. Vice President JD Vance will land in India on Monday, April 21, for his first official visit to the country.

He’ll be accompanied by his Indian-origin wife, Usha Chilukuri Vance, and their three children. The four-day trip runs through April 24.

The visit comes at a time when the U.S. and India are in a 90-day pause on tariffs, creating room for strategic discussions and stronger economic ties.

Vance’s delegation will include senior officials from both the Pentagon and the State Department, reflecting the importance Washington places on this visit.

Full Itinerary: From Delhi Talks to the Taj Mahal

Vance and his family will travel through three Indian cities—New Delhi, Jaipur, and Agra—during their visit.

🚨NEW:@VP JD Vance and @SLOTUS will visit Italy and India this week. pic.twitter.com/UYqTfNlvGt — Taylor Van Kirk (@VPPressSec) April 16, 2025

In New Delhi on April 21, Vance is scheduled to arrive at 10:00 AM. That evening, he will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 6:30 PM at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. The leaders are expected to discuss trade, economic partnership, and regional issues.

On April 22, the Vance family will head to Jaipur. Their itinerary includes cultural visits to major landmarks such as Amer Fort and the City Palace.

In preparation, U.S. officials conducted low-profile visits to the sites, entering as regular tourists to evaluate logistics and security.

Tourism department officials including Upendra Singh Shekhawat and Palace Superintendent Dr. Rakesh Chholak were also involved in the site reviews.

April 23 will take the Vice President to Agra, where he and his family will visit the Taj Mahal—a symbolic and cultural stop, particularly meaningful because of Usha Vance’s Indian roots.

The delegation will depart India early on April 24, with their flight scheduled for 6:40 AM.

A Deeper Purpose: Strengthening U.S.-India Ties

While the cultural stops are a key part of the agenda, the heart of Vance’s visit lies in strategic diplomacy.

India and the U.S. are currently working toward a bilateral trade agreement, aiming to boost trade volume to $500 billion by 2030.

Vance’s discussions with Prime Minister Modi are expected to explore areas like energy diversification, where the U.S. may offer investment in India’s nuclear energy sector.

In a statement, the White House said, “The VP will discuss shared economic and geopolitical priorities with leaders in each country.”

What’s at Stake for India

Analysts expect the visit to open doors for enhanced cooperation in defense, technology, and energy.

As reported by the Associated Press, “The discussions between JD Vance and PM Modi are expected to pave the way for deeper cooperation in various sectors, including defense, technology, and trade.”

This visit is being seen as a step forward in strengthening the India-U.S. strategic partnership for the coming decade.

