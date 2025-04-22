Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • JD Vance Set To Visit Jaipur With Family; Here’s The Full Itinerary

JD Vance Set To Visit Jaipur With Family; Here’s The Full Itinerary

United States Vice President JD Vance is all set to visit Jaipur with his family on Tuesday, April 22. The visit follows his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi earlier today.

JD Vance Set To Visit Jaipur With Family; Here’s The Full Itinerary

US Vice President JD Vance is all set to visit Jaipur with his family on Tuesday, April 22. The visit follows his meeting with PM Modi


United States Vice President JD Vance is all set to visit Jaipur with his family on Tuesday, April 22. The visit follows his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi earlier today.

During his time in the Pink City, Vice President Vance will take part in a full day of cultural and official engagements, including a visit to the iconic Amber Fort, a public address at the Rajasthan International Centre, and high-level meetings with Rajasthan’s political leadership.

Warm Welcome in Delhi

Before heading to Jaipur, Vance met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital along with his family. Details of the meeting have not yet been released publicly, but the interaction comes amid ongoing efforts to strengthen ties between India and the United States.

Full-Day Itinerary in Jaipur

According to the official schedule, Vice President Vance and his family will kick off their day with a visit to one of Jaipur’s most famous landmarks.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Here’s a breakdown of his April 22 itinerary:

  • 8:30 AM – Departure from their hotel for Amber Fort

  • 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM – Tour of Amber Fort with family

  • 11:30 AM – Travel to Rambagh Palace

  • 12:00 PM – Arrival and short rest at Rambagh Palace

  • 2:30 PM – Departure for Rajasthan International Centre (RIC)

  • 2:45 PM – Arrival at RIC

  • 3:00 PM to 3:45 PM – Audience address by Vice President Vance

  • 3:45 PM – Return to Rambagh Palace

High-Level Meetings Expected

While the exact timing is yet to be confirmed, the Vice President is also expected to be called upon by some of Rajasthan’s top political leaders during the day. This includes:

  • A meeting with the Governor of Rajasthan

  • A courtesy call by the Chief Minister of Rajasthan

  • Discussions with the Union Minister of Commerce and Industry

In all probability, these meetings will be centered on improving cooperation between the Rajasthan State and U.S. companies, opportunities for investment, and cultural exchanges.

Cultural Diplomacy on Display

The forthcoming visit is indeed viewed as a gesture of goodwill of considerable weight accentuating the evolving strategic partnership between India and the United States. Through excursions to historical sites and interaction with local leaders, Vice President Vance would underscore common democratic values and cultural contacts between the two nations.

No public statement has been made by the Vice President’s office yet, but officials say the visit is part of a broader effort to deepen U.S. engagement with India at both national and regional levels.

Security across Jaipur has been heightened ahead of the visit, with special arrangements being made at all venues included in the Vice President’s itinerary. Local police, central security agencies, and U.S. Secret Service teams are coordinating to ensure a smooth and secure visit.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Hosts US Vice President JD Vance And Family: A Diplomatic Welcome

Filed under

India visit JD Vance

newsx

Gujarat Titans Star Sai Kishore Defends Rashid Khan, Takes Jib At Commentators, ‘We Don’t Doubt...
PM Modi is set for a quic

PM Modi Heads to Saudi Arabia; Says Ties with “Brother” Crown Prince Are Stronger Than...
newsx

Indefinite Sitting Protest Begins In West Bengal By The Teachers, Demands To Release 2016 SSC...
The Supreme Court is set

Supreme Court To Hear New Plea For President’s Rule In West Bengal
newsx

Kerala Declares Three-Day State Mourning Over Pope Francis’ Demise
Stock Market Today: Flat

Stock Market Today: Flat Opening, Big Quarterly Earnings Ahead—Top Stocks to Watch Now!
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Gujarat Titans Star Sai Kishore Defends Rashid Khan, Takes Jib At Commentators, ‘We Don’t Doubt His Abilities’

Gujarat Titans Star Sai Kishore Defends Rashid Khan, Takes Jib At Commentators, ‘We Don’t Doubt...

PM Modi Heads to Saudi Arabia; Says Ties with “Brother” Crown Prince Are Stronger Than Ever

PM Modi Heads to Saudi Arabia; Says Ties with “Brother” Crown Prince Are Stronger Than...

Indefinite Sitting Protest Begins In West Bengal By The Teachers, Demands To Release 2016 SSC List

Indefinite Sitting Protest Begins In West Bengal By The Teachers, Demands To Release 2016 SSC...

Supreme Court To Hear New Plea For President’s Rule In West Bengal

Supreme Court To Hear New Plea For President’s Rule In West Bengal

Kerala Declares Three-Day State Mourning Over Pope Francis’ Demise

Kerala Declares Three-Day State Mourning Over Pope Francis’ Demise

Entertainment

Actor Mahesh Babu Summoned By ED In Alleged Money Laundering Case

Actor Mahesh Babu Summoned By ED In Alleged Money Laundering Case

Who Is ​Shine Tom Chacko’s First Wife? Actor Arrested In Drug Case Got Divorced, Later Got Engaged To Model Thanuja Only To Be Single Again

Who Is ​Shine Tom Chacko’s First Wife? Actor Arrested In Drug Case Got Divorced, Later

Who is Pravasthi Aradhya? Singer Accuses Oscar-Winning MM Keeravani And Other Padutha Teeyaga Judges Of Harassment And Biasness

Who is Pravasthi Aradhya? Singer Accuses Oscar-Winning MM Keeravani And Other Padutha Teeyaga Judges Of Harassment

Will The Oscars Reject Movies If Made By Using AI? New Rules Come In Force As 2026 Dates Are Announced

Will The Oscars Reject Movies If Made By Using AI? New Rules Come In Force

Who Is Kristen Stewart’s Wife? Actress Quietly Gets Married To Dylan Meyer In An Intimate LA Wedding

Who Is Kristen Stewart’s Wife? Actress Quietly Gets Married To Dylan Meyer In An Intimate

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave