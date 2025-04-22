JD Vance Set To Visit Jaipur With Family; Here’s The Full Itinerary

United States Vice President JD Vance is all set to visit Jaipur with his family on Tuesday, April 22. The visit follows his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi earlier today.

During his time in the Pink City, Vice President Vance will take part in a full day of cultural and official engagements, including a visit to the iconic Amber Fort, a public address at the Rajasthan International Centre, and high-level meetings with Rajasthan’s political leadership.

Warm Welcome in Delhi

Before heading to Jaipur, Vance met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital along with his family. Details of the meeting have not yet been released publicly, but the interaction comes amid ongoing efforts to strengthen ties between India and the United States.

Full-Day Itinerary in Jaipur

According to the official schedule, Vice President Vance and his family will kick off their day with a visit to one of Jaipur’s most famous landmarks.

Here’s a breakdown of his April 22 itinerary:

8:30 AM – Departure from their hotel for Amber Fort

9:00 AM to 11:30 AM – Tour of Amber Fort with family

11:30 AM – Travel to Rambagh Palace

12:00 PM – Arrival and short rest at Rambagh Palace

2:30 PM – Departure for Rajasthan International Centre (RIC)

2:45 PM – Arrival at RIC

3:00 PM to 3:45 PM – Audience address by Vice President Vance

3:45 PM – Return to Rambagh Palace

High-Level Meetings Expected

While the exact timing is yet to be confirmed, the Vice President is also expected to be called upon by some of Rajasthan’s top political leaders during the day. This includes:

A meeting with the Governor of Rajasthan

A courtesy call by the Chief Minister of Rajasthan

Discussions with the Union Minister of Commerce and Industry

In all probability, these meetings will be centered on improving cooperation between the Rajasthan State and U.S. companies, opportunities for investment, and cultural exchanges.

Cultural Diplomacy on Display

The forthcoming visit is indeed viewed as a gesture of goodwill of considerable weight accentuating the evolving strategic partnership between India and the United States. Through excursions to historical sites and interaction with local leaders, Vice President Vance would underscore common democratic values and cultural contacts between the two nations.

No public statement has been made by the Vice President’s office yet, but officials say the visit is part of a broader effort to deepen U.S. engagement with India at both national and regional levels.

Security across Jaipur has been heightened ahead of the visit, with special arrangements being made at all venues included in the Vice President’s itinerary. Local police, central security agencies, and U.S. Secret Service teams are coordinating to ensure a smooth and secure visit.

