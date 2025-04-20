JD Vance To Visit India: Akshardham And Taj Mahal Visit, PM Modi Meeting,Trade Talks Lined Up

The four-day trip will include high-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focusing on trade and strategic ties, as well as cultural visits to Akshardham Temple, Red Fort, Jaipur, and the Taj Mahal.

US Vice President JD Vance, accompanied by his wife Usha Vance, the first Hindu-American Second Lady, will embark on his first official visit to India starting April 21. The four-day trip will cover New Delhi, Jaipur, and Agra, and will include high-level meetings as well as cultural engagements.

According to an official statement by India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Vance’s office, the Vice President will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 21. The two leaders are expected to discuss the early finalisation of the proposed India-US trade pact, ways to strengthen strategic ties, and coordinate on geopolitical priorities amid global economic uncertainties.

Vance is visiting India amid rising concerns over President Donald Trump’s tariff policy, which has sparked trade disruptions globally. The visit is expected to bring fresh momentum to bilateral efforts aimed at resolving issues related to tariffs, market access, and supply chains.

Family Accompanies Vance on Cultural Tour

JD Vance will be accompanied by wife Usha Vance and their three children Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel. The Second Family will begin their India tour with a visit to Red Fort in Delhi, followed by a stop at Akshardham Temple, highlighting their interest in India’s cultural heritage.

Later in the day, Vance is scheduled to hold meetings with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and BJP President JP Nadda. A formal dinner hosted by Prime Minister Modi will conclude the day’s official engagements.

On April 22, the Vances will travel to Jaipur, where they will tour key historical sites and participate in cultural programs. The next day, the family is expected to visit the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra, before departing for Washington, DC, on April 24.

The MEA stated, “The visit will provide an opportunity for both sides to review the progress in bilateral relations and implementation of the outcomes of the India-US Joint Statement issued on February 13.” Vance’s discussions with Indian leaders will also touch upon regional and global developments of mutual interest.

Before arriving in India, Vance will stop in Rome, where he is scheduled to meet Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin. His tour comes shortly after US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard concluded her visit to India, signaling increased high-level engagement between the two democracies.

