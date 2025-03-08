Home
Saturday, March 8, 2025
JD(U) Khalid Anwar Backs Historians Calling Aurangzeb ‘Good Administrator,’ Faces Backlash

JD(U) spokesman Neeraj Kumar has asked party workers to avoid historical discussions. "We do not need to look into history. One should walk carefully on sensitive issues," he said.

JD(U) Khalid Anwar Backs Historians Calling Aurangzeb 'Good Administrator,' Faces Backlash


A new political row has erupted after Bihar JD(U) MLC Khalid Anwar defended the rule of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, stating that he agrees with historians who consider him a “good administrator.” His statement, made to news agency ANI on Wednesday, has invited strong criticism from the BJP and led his own party to exercise caution.

The controversy was rekindled when Maharashtra’s Samajwadi Party leader Abu Asim Azmi came to the defense of Aurangzeb, saying that he “was not a cruel administrator” and criticizing Bollywood’s new film Chhaava for presenting wrong history. The film shows a clash between Aurangzeb and Shambhaji, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji, in which the Mughal emperor subjects the Maratha king to torture.

Political Backlash 

Anwar’s remark has added fuel to the fire of tensions between the JD(U) and its ally, the BJP. BJP national spokesperson Guru Prakash Paswan reacted sharply, saying, “History has enough evidence about Aurangzeb’s role. One should avoid controversial statements. Our main focus should be on governance. BJP and JD(U) are committed to Bihar’s development.”

JD(U) spokesman Neeraj Kumar has asked party workers to avoid historical discussions. “We do not need to look into history. One should walk carefully on sensitive issues,” he said.

However, Anwar stood firm on his position. In an interview with The Indian Express on Friday, he stated, “Discussing major historical leaders is a subject of an academic nature. There cannot be any discussion on whether there was a conflict between Aurangzeb and Shambhaji in a Legislative Council or Assembly. Historians have different opinions, some term Aurangzeb as a bad ruler, while others term him as a good administrator. I agree with the ones who consider him a good administrator.”

The controversy was further fueled when BJP MLA Haribhushan Thakur made a virulent attack on Anwar, stating, “He should go to Pakistan for making such statements.”

Backdrop of the Controversy

The controversy over Aurangzeb’s legacy has been contentious in India for years, with different interpretations of history depending on ideological orientations. The recent furore was initiated by Chhaava, a Bollywood movie that brings back the Mughal-Maratha war. The film’s portrayal of Aurangzeb’s actions against a Maratha king, Shambhaji, has led to new political debates about the emperor’s legacy.

Azmi’s remarks, defending Aurangzeb and claiming he had built temples, led to his suspension from the Maharashtra Assembly, further intensifying the debate.

Already sensitized to politics as a result of Bihar’s impending elections and its government issues, the JD(U) now is trying to steer through the controversy without alienating its BJP ally or elements of its electorate. Long-term political consequences of Anwar’s statements are yet to be seen.

