JEE Advanced 2025 AIR 1 Rajit Gupta Opens Up On His Success: “Thanks To Our coaching institute And My Parents” | Watch Video

JEE Advanced 2025 topper Rajit Gupta, AIR 1, credits his coaching and parents for success. “I tried to give my best,” he told ANI after results were declared.

Rajit Gupta has secured All India Rank 1 in the JEE Advanced 2025, marking a moment of pride and achievement in one of India’s toughest engineering entrance exams. Speaking after his results were announced, Rajit expressed gratitude towards those who stood by him during his preparation journey.

“It was very good. Our coaching institute and my parents helped us a lot. I tried to give my best,” Rajit told ANI, acknowledging the unwavering support system that helped him reach the top.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced is known for its high difficulty level and fierce competition, with thousands of students vying for limited seats in prestigious IITs across the country. Rajit’s dedication and consistent hard work stood out as he topped the exam this year.

He specifically praised his coaching institute for providing structured guidance and his parents for motivating and supporting him emotionally throughout his preparation. His brief but heartfelt statement reflects the importance of a strong support system in achieving academic excellence.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

As India celebrates its new JEE Advanced topper, Rajit’s achievement serves as an inspiration for aspiring engineers aiming to crack this challenging exam in the future.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli’s One8 Commune Pub Booked For Violating Smoking Laws In Bengaluru