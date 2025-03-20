JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Exam City Notification Released; Find Out How To Check

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the exam city intimation slip for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 Session 2 on March 20.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the exam city intimation slip for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 Session 2 on March 20. Candidates who have successfully registered for the examination can now access and download their exam city slip from the official website: jeemain.nta.ac.in.

What is the Exam City Intimation Slip?

The exam city intimation slip provides candidates with details about the city where they will be appearing for the JEE Main 2025 Session 2. However, it is important to note that this slip is not the admit card. The admit card, which will contain essential details such as the exact exam center, date, and timing, is expected to be released closer to the examination date.

How to Download the JEE Main 2025 City Intimation Slip

Candidates can follow these simple steps to download their exam city intimation slip:

Visit the official JEE Main website: jeemain.nta.ac.in. Click on the link for “JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Exam City Intimation Slip.” Enter your application number, date of birth, and other required credentials. Submit the details to view your exam city intimation slip. Download and save the slip for future reference.

Important Instructions for Candidates

Candidates should carefully verify all the details mentioned in the intimation slip, including their name, application number, and allotted exam city.

If there are any discrepancies in the information provided, candidates should immediately contact the NTA helpline for assistance.

It is advisable to regularly check the official NTA website for the latest updates and announcements related to JEE Main 2025 Session 2.

For any queries or assistance, candidates can reach out to the NTA helpline at 011-40759000 or email their concerns at [email protected].

