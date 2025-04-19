JEE Toppers Laksha Patidar and Dhruv Bisht Talk Friendship, Focus, and What Got Them to the Top | NewsX Exclusive

Clearing the JEE Main examination is a herculean task which requires years of preparation, sharp focus, and a lot of courage. But for Laksha Patidar from Shajapur of Madhya Pradesh and Dhruv Bisht from Nainital, Uttarakhand, this arduous path became a tad easy thanks to friendships and teamwork alongside the hard work.

Clearing the JEE Main examination is a herculean task which requires years of preparation, sharp focus, and a lot of courage. But for Laksha Patidar from Shajapur of Madhya Pradesh and Dhruv Bisht from Nainital, Uttarakhand, this arduous path became a tad easy thanks to friendships and teamwork alongside the hard work.

The duo, who were the toppers, has now come up with NewsX for an interview discussing their preparation, mindset, and how the yawning gap of motivation has been filled all through.

First things first: meet Laksha and Dhruv

Laksha Patidar comes from a small town in Madhya Pradesh and has made his mark with sheer consistency and dedication. Dhruv Bisht, from the scenic town of Nainital, is equally driven and humble. Despite living miles apart, these two bonded over their shared goals — and it shows.

When asked how they were feeling after the results came out, both of them smiled and said, “Great, feeling good.” No drama, just a quiet sense of achievement.

JEE Advanced is the next big goal

Even with their JEE Main success, both Laksha and Dhruv are keeping their eyes firmly on the next target: JEE Advanced.

“My first goal is to score good in JEE Advanced,” said Dhruv.

“Same, my primary goal is to do better in JEE Advanced, give my best to them,” Laksha added.

Clearly, they’re not taking a break just yet. The big dream — getting into an IIT — is still ahead.

A friendship that helped them thrive

One of the best parts of their story is how they supported each other during preparation. When asked if they inspired or motivated each other, both gave a big “yes.”

“We help each other and discuss questions. Sometimes one of us scores low in the test, but the other helps and encourages,” Dhruv explained.

Their teamwork went beyond just motivation — it was also practical. From discussing doubts to figuring out where they went wrong, they made sure to lift each other up.

No shortcuts, just consistency

You’d think toppers might have some secret formula, but that’s not the case here. When asked about any “technique” they followed, their answer was refreshingly simple.

“No, there is no technique. But do properly your homework which is given in your institute, and we have to listen to our teachers. Whatever they say, you have to follow that. It will be more helpful,” Laksha said.

And Dhruv couldn’t agree more. For them, success came from showing up every day, staying consistent, and trusting the process.

“It’s important to be consistent throughout this journey. Because it’s a long journey of two years, and we have to be consistent throughout to grow better. Classes should not be missed; we should be regular in our process,” he said.

Challenges? Nothing major — thanks to good guidance

Unlike some students who talk about intense struggles, both Dhruv and Laksha said they didn’t face any major roadblocks. But they made sure to fix small issues before they became big ones.

“Sometimes we spot that in tests, and we talk to our teachers — how to improve that, how to do better in that — and they help us a lot,” Dhruv shared.

The takeaway? Don’t sit on your doubts — ask for help and solve them early.

Staying grounded after success

Even with the spotlight now on them, both students are surprisingly humble. They know it’s just one step in a longer journey and are careful not to let the achievement get to their heads.

“Yes, we are… like, like we have confidence. But it should not be converted into overconfidence. We have to give our best in the Advanced. That’s what we are after. Then we are celebrating,” Laksha said with a laugh.

Big dreams — still taking shape

When asked about how they see themselves contributing to the country or what bigger goals they have in mind, both admitted they’re still figuring it out.

“I haven’t figured it out yet. My primary goal is to do good in JEE Advanced. Then after that, I will look for it,” Dhruv said honestly.

It’s a fair answer — they’ve just crossed one big milestone, and for now, all focus is on the next one.

Inspiration from home

While many students might cite famous names, Laksha kept it personal.

“My father inspired me. Sometimes I was falling in the mock test, but they always say ‘chill’ and do not pressure me,” he shared.

Sometimes, having someone remind you to breathe is more powerful than any lecture or motivational video.

