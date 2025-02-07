Home
Friday, February 7, 2025
Jeet Adani And Diva Jaimin Shah Set To Tie The Knot With This Sacred Pledge

Jeet Adani and Diva Jaimin Shah are marking their wedding with a heartfelt pledge to empower women with disabilities. Their union begins not just with celebration, but with a commitment to meaningful change.

Jeet Adani And Diva Jaimin Shah Set To Tie The Knot With This Sacred Pledge

Jeet Adani and Diva Jaimin Shah are marking their wedding with a heartfelt pledge to empower women with disabilities.


In a touching gesture of philanthropy, Jeet Adani and Diva Jaimin Shah have announced a significant initiative to support women with disabilities as part of their wedding celebrations. The couple, set to marry today, launched the noble initiative on Wednesday, marking the beginning of their journey together with a commitment to social service.

A Father’s Pride: Gautam Adani’s Heartfelt Message

Gautam Adani, Jeet’s father and chairman of the Adani Group, took to social media to share his joy. Posting in Hindi, he expressed, “It brings me immense happiness that my son Jeet and daughter-in-law Diva are beginning their married life with a sacred pledge. They have committed to ‘Mangal Seva’ by providing ₹10 lakh each for the weddings of 500 differently-abled sisters annually. As a father, this ‘Mangal Seva’ brings me supreme satisfaction and fortune.”

Jeet Adani And Diva Jaimin Shah  Wedding: Festivities Blend Tradition and Celebration

The pre-wedding festivities, which commenced on February 5, have been a vibrant blend of cultural heritage and joyous celebration. One of the highlights of the events was a lively Bhangra performance featuring the couple alongside Gurdeep Mehndi, son of legendary singer Daler Mehndi. According to India Today, the performance reached its peak when Mehndi sang the hit song Dhol Baje Dum Dum, adding to the revelry.

Inclusivity has been a focal point of the couple’s wedding arrangements. Renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra collaborated with the NGO Family of Disabled (FOD) to create custom-made shawls for the bride and groom.

Preeti Johar, a trustee at Family of Disabled, shared details with IndianExpress.com, stating, “Diva’s shawl is made of pashmina, while Jeet’s is crafted from pure silk twill fabric. Both are Manish Malhotra’s designs, featuring hand-painted borders.” This initiative further reflects the couple’s dedication to meaningful and socially conscious celebrations.

Jeet Adani And Diva Jaimin Shah: A Traditional Wedding in Ahmedabad

The grand wedding ceremony is set to take place on February 7 at Shantigram, the Adani township in Ahmedabad. The event will adhere to traditional Jain and Gujarati customs, embracing the couple’s cultural heritage. Gautam Adani, during his visit to the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj last month, emphasized that the wedding would be “simple and traditional,” prioritizing cultural values over lavish displays.

Jeet Adani, who plays a key role in the Adani Group by leading Adani Airports and Adani Digital Labs, joined the family business in 2019 after completing his education at the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. His bride, Diva Jaimin Shah, hails from a prominent business family—she is the daughter of Surat-based diamond merchant Jaimin Shah. The couple’s engagement took place on March 12, 2023, in an intimate ceremony in Ahmedabad.

Early Glimpses of the Celebrations

Exclusive glimpses of the pre-wedding celebrations have been shared by guests. Notably, Pinky Reddy posted a photo with Jeet’s mother, Preeti Adani, at Shantivan Bungalows. The image showcased Preeti Adani in an elegant traditional lehenga paired with statement jewelry, while Reddy donned a yellow saree with intricate pink and green embroidery.

Additionally, a video by Brut India captured the couple exploring various artisans’ stalls at the wedding venue, admiring the intricate craftsmanship on display. Diva made a striking impression in a heavily embroidered ensemble with pink and black accents, complemented by a sleek ponytail and a bold, grunge-inspired necklace. Jeet, in contrast, opted for understated elegance, wearing a serene mint green kurta, harmonizing perfectly with Diva’s vibrant attire.

Also Read: How Much Is Gautam Adani Spending On His Son Jeet Adani’s Wedding?

