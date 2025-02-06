Jeet Adani Commits Rs 10 Lakh Every Year For 500 Divyang Brides

Industrialist Gautam Adani recently announced a noble pledge by his son Jeet Adani and Jeet’s fiancée Diva Jaimin Shah, who are set to marry on February 7th. The couple has committed to contributing Rs 10 lakh each annually to support the weddings of 500 women with disabilities, a gesture that aims to bring joy and dignity to many families.

In a heartfelt post on the social media platform X, Gautam Adani shared his pride and satisfaction in his son’s commitment. “Jeet and Diva have decided to start their married life with a noble pledge. They have taken a ‘Mangal Seva’ pledge to contribute Rs 10 lakh to the wedding of 500 Divyang sisters every year. As a father, this pledge gives me immense satisfaction. I believe this initiative will help many Divyang daughters and their families live with joy and dignity,” he wrote. Gautam Adani also expressed his prayers for Jeet and Diva’s success on this compassionate path.

To mark the beginning of this initiative, Jeet Adani met 21 newlywed Divyang women (women with disabilities) and their husbands. This meeting signifies the couple’s dedication to making a tangible difference in the lives of those with disabilities.

Twenty-seven-year-old Jeet Adani, who joined the Adani Group in 2019, serves as the Director of Adani Airport Holdings, India’s largest airport infrastructure company. With eight airports under its management and development portfolio, Jeet plays a crucial role in overseeing the Adani Group’s defence, petrochemicals, and copper businesses. Additionally, he is in charge of the Group’s digital transformation.

An alumnus of the University of Pennsylvania, Jeet has demonstrated a strong commitment to social causes, particularly the empowerment of persons with disabilities. His passion for this cause was evident during his recent appearance on Shark Tank India, where he proposed an episode dedicated to entrepreneurs with disabilities and those working for persons with disabilities. This idea received support from People Group and Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal, leading to the announcement of a “Divyang Special” episode.

During the show, Jeet Adani revealed that the Adani Group has mandated that about five per cent of its workforce will comprise persons with disabilities. Speaking about what inspired him to take this initiative, Jeet recalled a visit to Mitti Cafe, which operates a chain of outlets across India employing persons with disabilities, particularly from underprivileged backgrounds. “When I went to the opening of the Mitti Cafe (at the Mumbai International Airport), the smile, spark, and compassion of their staff members, after all the hardships they have faced, moved me,” Jeet said.

Jeet Adani’s dedication to social causes is also inspired by his mother, Priti Adani, who transformed the Adani Foundation from a small rural project in Gujarat’s Mundra into a force for change. Priti Adani’s tireless efforts have set a powerful example for Jeet, driving him to make a positive impact on society.

Jeet Adani and Diva Jaimin Shah’s wedding pledge to support 500 Divyang brides every year is a testament to their commitment to social responsibility and inclusivity. Their noble initiative, inspired by personal experiences and family values, aims to bring joy and dignity to many families. As Jeet Adani continues to lead with compassion and vision, his efforts will undoubtedly inspire others to contribute to the betterment of society.

