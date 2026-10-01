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Home > India News > Jet Fuel Prices Surge 13%: Will Your Flight Ticket Get Costlier? What Passengers Need To Know

Jet Fuel Prices Surge 13%: Will Your Flight Ticket Get Costlier? What Passengers Need To Know

ATF prices in India have risen by 5.46%, increasing the cost of aviation fuel for airlines. With jet fuel already accounting for a significant share of operating expenses, the latest hike could put pressure on airfares amid rising crude oil prices.

Jet Fuel Prices Surge 13%: Will Your Flight Ticket Get Costlier?
Jet Fuel Prices Surge 13%: Will Your Flight Ticket Get Costlier?

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Thu 2026-10-01 16:26 IST

Air travellers may soon feel the effects of a cost that rarely makes it to their boarding pass. State run oil marketing companies have raised the price of Aviation Turbine Fuel, the fuel that powers every commercial flight, adding pressure on airlines already watching their expenses closely.

The Latest Revision

As per the reports of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, the hike in ATF is of 5.46%, which comes to an amount of Rs. 6.28 per litre. The current price has now reached Rs. 121.28 from Rs. 115 per litre. An increase in fuel rates, even by a small amount, is a huge burden for the airlines, considering how much fuel is consumed in a single journey.

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A Chain of Events

This has not been the first change to take place in recent days. Another increment was witnessed on August 1, in which the price rose by about Rs. 5 per litre, from Rs. 110 to Rs. 115. Earlier than this, the fuel rate had fallen by Rs. 5 per litre in July.

Why Fuel Matters So Much?

Jet fuel is among the largest expenses for any carrier. In India it accounts for roughly 35 to 40 per cent of an airline’s overall operating costs. When this single item rises, the effect can be felt across the balance sheet, which is why every ATF revision draws close attention from the aviation industry.

Do Tickets Have to Be Expensive?

The quick answer is yes, but it might not have to. There is upward pricing pressure from rising fuel costs, but the price hike does not necessarily have to affect the customer fully. Several elements will determine ticket price; demand, competition among airlines, availability of seats, route capacity, and booking patterns among others. It may vary from one airline and route to another. If oil prices remain high, then there is bound to be more pressure and ticket prices will go up in the coming weeks.

Rising Crude Price to Add to Problems

This is coming at a time when global crude oil prices are moving higher following fresh tensions in West Asia. Crude gained on Tuesday as fighting broke out between the US and Iran, bringing back fears of supply interruptions from one of the regions responsible for global production of the commodity. The Brent crude was up by 56 cents, or 0.6 per cent, to $91.05 a barrel, while the US West Texas Intermediate gained 83 cents, or 1 per cent, to $86.59.

What Passengers Should Do?

Flyers planning trips in the coming weeks may want to book early, compare fares across airlines and stay alert to sale offers. Any upward move in ticket prices will depend on how long fuel stays costly and how airlines respond.

Also Read: Masked Man Enters 26 Years Old Bhubaneswar Woman’s Flat, Allegedly Rapes Her at Gunpoint- What Happened That Night? Police Probe Underway

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Jet Fuel Prices Surge 13%: Will Your Flight Ticket Get Costlier? What Passengers Need To Know

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Jet Fuel Prices Surge 13%: Will Your Flight Ticket Get Costlier? What Passengers Need To Know

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Jet Fuel Prices Surge 13%: Will Your Flight Ticket Get Costlier? What Passengers Need To Know

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Jet Fuel Prices Surge 13%: Will Your Flight Ticket Get Costlier? What Passengers Need To Know
Jet Fuel Prices Surge 13%: Will Your Flight Ticket Get Costlier? What Passengers Need To Know
Jet Fuel Prices Surge 13%: Will Your Flight Ticket Get Costlier? What Passengers Need To Know
Jet Fuel Prices Surge 13%: Will Your Flight Ticket Get Costlier? What Passengers Need To Know
Jet Fuel Prices Surge 13%: Will Your Flight Ticket Get Costlier? What Passengers Need To Know

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