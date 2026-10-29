LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Jharkhand Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time: Check Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details

Jharkhand Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time: Check Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details

Jharkhand Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time: Karwa Chauth will be observed across Jharkhand on Thursday, October 29, 2026. Women observing the traditional fast will await the Moon before completing their evening prayers. Check the expected moonrise in Ranchi, puja muhurat, fasting customs and guidance for other cities before planning the evening rituals.

Jharkhand Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time: Check Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Thu 2026-10-29 14:08 IST

Jharkhand Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time: Karwa Chauth is a traditional Hindu festival during which many married women observe a fast and pray for their husbands’ well-being and longevity. The observance generally begins before sunrise and continues until the Moon is sighted. Evening worship, the Karwa Chauth vrat katha and customary prayers form an important part of the occasion.

The Jharkhand government’s 2026 holiday listing identifies Karaka Chaturthi, also known as Karwa Chauth, on October 29. However, the government listing does not provide city-wise moonrise or puja timings. Those observing the fast should consult a location-specific Panchang for the relevant estimates.

You Might Be Interested In

Jharkhand Karwa Chauth 2026: Moonrise Time In Ranchi

In Ranchi, the Moon is expected to rise at approximately 7:58 PM IST on October 29, according to the city’s published Panchang calendar on Drik Panchang. Other Panchang websites place the estimate a few minutes earlier, so the timing should be treated as an approximation rather than an officially certified figure.

Moonrise can vary across Jharkhand because it depends on geographical location. Residents in Jamshedpur, Dhanbad, Bokaro, Hazaribagh and other districts should check a forecast calculated for their own city. Local cloud cover, buildings and the surrounding horizon may also affect when the Moon becomes visible.

Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time In Jamshedpur And Other Cities

Women observing Karwa Chauth in Jamshedpur, Dhanbad, Bokaro and Hazaribagh should consult a local Panchang or astronomical forecast for October 29. Ranchi’s predicted moonrise should not be treated as a universal timing for the entire state.

City-specific estimates may differ slightly, and the actual sighting can be affected by local visibility conditions. Checking the timing for the correct location can help families plan their evening prayers and fast-breaking rituals.

Karwa Chauth 2026 Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details

For Ranchi, published Panchang calendars list the evening puja period differently depending on the calculation method and the tradition followed. One Panchang gives the broader Pradosh period as approximately 5:12 PM to 7:44 PM, while other calendars use different windows for the puja. Devotees should verify the muhurat with a trusted local Panchang or family priest.

The evening observance traditionally includes prayers, listening to the vrat katha and performing customary rituals. After sighting the Moon, devotees offer prayers and complete the fast according to their family traditions. Practices may vary between households and communities.

Why City-Wise Moonrise Timings Matter

Jharkhand’s cities do not necessarily share an identical moonrise time. Geographical differences affect the predicted time, while buildings, hills and weather can influence when the Moon is first visible from a particular location.

Those observing Karwa Chauth should check a reliable city-specific Panchang or astronomical forecast before planning the evening. The festival date is confirmed in the government holiday listing, while the moonrise and puja timings mentioned here are published calendar estimates not government-certified timings.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Jharkhand Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time: Check Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details
Tags: Karwa Chauth 2026

RELATED News

Bihar Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time: Check Patna, Gaya, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details

Why India’s Pet Industry Needs a Digital Infrastructure for Information, Intelligence and Trade

Supreme Court Draws Line On Rape Case Compromises, Says Serious Offences Cannot Be Settled Away

Gujarat Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time: Check Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details

Himachal Pradesh Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time: Check Shimla, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details

LATEST NEWS

Indian National Jailed in Dubai For 3 Months, Father Seeks Help to Free Son; Alleges Agent Trapped Him in Legal Case

WPL 2027 Auction: From Sophie Molineux to Kiran Navgire, Meet Five Most Expensive Players in Women’s Premier League 2027 Auctions

Jharkhand Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time: Check Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details

Rs.450 Crore Price Tag, 1.7 Acres, 7 Bedrooms and Pacific Ocean Views: Elon Musk’s Former Bel-Air Mansion Is Back On The Market—What Makes It So Special?

Himachal Pradesh Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time: Check Shimla, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details

‘High Fees Don’t Mean More Court Time’: NCLAT Warns Superstar Lawyers Against Monopolising Hearings

SL vs ENG 6th ODI LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Match Live On Mobile And Laptop

Rajasthan Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time: Check Jaipur, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details

Hollywood Movie Like Robbery Takes Place In Delhi, Robbers Loot Rs 2.3 Crore At Gunpoint; Planned Escape, Getaway Vehicles Ready – Who Are They?

Watch: Grandmother Buys Rs 200 Coupon For 6-Year-Old, Wins Toyota Fortuner In MP, Family Had Dreamed Of A Car For Nearly Two Years

Jharkhand Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time: Check Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Jharkhand Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time: Check Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Jharkhand Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time: Check Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details
Jharkhand Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time: Check Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details
Jharkhand Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time: Check Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details
Jharkhand Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time: Check Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details
Jharkhand Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time: Check Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details

QUICK LINKS