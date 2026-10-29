Jharkhand Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time: Check Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details

Jharkhand Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time: Karwa Chauth is a traditional Hindu festival during which many married women observe a fast and pray for their husbands’ well-being and longevity. The observance generally begins before sunrise and continues until the Moon is sighted. Evening worship, the Karwa Chauth vrat katha and customary prayers form an important part of the occasion.

The Jharkhand government’s 2026 holiday listing identifies Karaka Chaturthi, also known as Karwa Chauth, on October 29. However, the government listing does not provide city-wise moonrise or puja timings. Those observing the fast should consult a location-specific Panchang for the relevant estimates.

Jharkhand Karwa Chauth 2026: Moonrise Time In Ranchi

In Ranchi, the Moon is expected to rise at approximately 7:58 PM IST on October 29, according to the city’s published Panchang calendar on Drik Panchang. Other Panchang websites place the estimate a few minutes earlier, so the timing should be treated as an approximation rather than an officially certified figure.

Moonrise can vary across Jharkhand because it depends on geographical location. Residents in Jamshedpur, Dhanbad, Bokaro, Hazaribagh and other districts should check a forecast calculated for their own city. Local cloud cover, buildings and the surrounding horizon may also affect when the Moon becomes visible.

Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time In Jamshedpur And Other Cities

Women observing Karwa Chauth in Jamshedpur, Dhanbad, Bokaro and Hazaribagh should consult a local Panchang or astronomical forecast for October 29. Ranchi’s predicted moonrise should not be treated as a universal timing for the entire state.

City-specific estimates may differ slightly, and the actual sighting can be affected by local visibility conditions. Checking the timing for the correct location can help families plan their evening prayers and fast-breaking rituals.

Karwa Chauth 2026 Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details

For Ranchi, published Panchang calendars list the evening puja period differently depending on the calculation method and the tradition followed. One Panchang gives the broader Pradosh period as approximately 5:12 PM to 7:44 PM, while other calendars use different windows for the puja. Devotees should verify the muhurat with a trusted local Panchang or family priest.

The evening observance traditionally includes prayers, listening to the vrat katha and performing customary rituals. After sighting the Moon, devotees offer prayers and complete the fast according to their family traditions. Practices may vary between households and communities.

Why City-Wise Moonrise Timings Matter

Jharkhand’s cities do not necessarily share an identical moonrise time. Geographical differences affect the predicted time, while buildings, hills and weather can influence when the Moon is first visible from a particular location.

Those observing Karwa Chauth should check a reliable city-specific Panchang or astronomical forecast before planning the evening. The festival date is confirmed in the government holiday listing, while the moonrise and puja timings mentioned here are published calendar estimates not government-certified timings.