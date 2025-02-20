Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, February 21, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • Jharkhand Man Locks Ailing Mother at Home, Leaves for Mahakumbh With Wife And In-Laws

Jharkhand Man Locks Ailing Mother at Home, Leaves for Mahakumbh With Wife And In-Laws

According to police officials, she had been confined inside the house, surviving only on flattened rice (chura).

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Jharkhand Man Locks Ailing Mother at Home, Leaves for Mahakumbh With Wife And In-Laws


A man from Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district allegedly locked his ailing mother inside their home and traveled to Prayagraj with his wife, children, and in-laws to take a holy dip at the ongoing Mahakumbh.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The 65-year-old woman, identified as Sanju Devi, was rescued from a Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) quarter in Subhash Nagar Colony under the Ramgarh police station jurisdiction on Wednesday. According to police officials, she had been locked inside the house since Monday, surviving only on flattened rice (chura).

Mother’s Plight Discovered by Neighbors

The elderly woman’s cries for help alerted the neighbors, who informed her daughter, Chandni Devi. Chandni, who lives approximately five kilometers away in Kahubera, immediately reached out to the police.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Ramgarh Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Parmeshwar Prasad stated, “Sanju Devi was locked inside the house by her son, Akhilesh Kumar, a CCL employee. He left for Mahakumbh in Prayagraj with his family. We rescued the woman after receiving information from her daughter and neighbors.”

Police Rescue and Medical Attention

After breaking the lock, the police rescued the elderly woman. Neighbors provided her with food and water before she was admitted to the CCL hospital for medical attention.

Akhilesh Kumar, who works as a shovel operator in CCL’s Argada area, claimed he had made necessary arrangements for his mother’s care before leaving. However, police found that she was left with inadequate food and no proper care.

The incident has sparked outrage, raising concerns about the neglect of elderly family members. While millions of devotees continue to gather at the Mahakumbh, this case highlights the darker side of religious priorities overtaking basic familial responsibilities.

Meanwhile, the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj remains a focal point of spiritual significance, with over 56.25 crore devotees participating. Leaders like Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP MP Tejasvi Surya have praised the event’s scale and organization, while also urging people to act responsibly.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra Police Arrests Man For Cheating Several Women Under Pretext Of Marriage After Posing As Cop

Filed under

Jharkhand News Mahakhumbh viral news

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

France’s Macron To Urge Trump To Not ‘Be Weak’ Against Putin On His White House Visit

France’s Macron To Urge Trump To Not ‘Be Weak’ Against Putin On His White House...

Costa Rica To Become A Stopover For US Deportees; Second Latin American Country To Be Used As Deportation Stopover

Costa Rica To Become A Stopover For US Deportees; Second Latin American Country To Be...

Marvel’s New Spider-Man Suit Reveal Better Than MCU’s No Way Home? Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4 Set To Release In July 2026

Marvel’s New Spider-Man Suit Reveal Better Than MCU’s No Way Home? Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4...

Who Should Be The Next 007? Jeff Bezos Asks The Internet As Amazon Takes Over James Bond Franchise

Who Should Be The Next 007? Jeff Bezos Asks The Internet As Amazon Takes Over...

Milwaukee Bucks’ Bobby Portis Banned From 25 Games for Drug Policy Violation

Milwaukee Bucks’ Bobby Portis Banned From 25 Games for Drug Policy Violation

Entertainment

Marvel’s New Spider-Man Suit Reveal Better Than MCU’s No Way Home? Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4 Set To Release In July 2026

Marvel’s New Spider-Man Suit Reveal Better Than MCU’s No Way Home? Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4

Who Should Be The Next 007? Jeff Bezos Asks The Internet As Amazon Takes Over James Bond Franchise

Who Should Be The Next 007? Jeff Bezos Asks The Internet As Amazon Takes Over

Saira Banu Hospitalised Due To Medical Emergency; AR Rahman, Resul Pookutty Extend Support

Saira Banu Hospitalised Due To Medical Emergency; AR Rahman, Resul Pookutty Extend Support

Is Eminem Finally Coming To India? Rapper’s Leaked Schedule Of New Concert Tour Reveals The Gig Date

Is Eminem Finally Coming To India? Rapper’s Leaked Schedule Of New Concert Tour Reveals The

‘Drishyam 3’ Officially Announced: Mohanlal Confirms Third Instalment of the Hit Franchise

‘Drishyam 3’ Officially Announced: Mohanlal Confirms Third Instalment of the Hit Franchise

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox