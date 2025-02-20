Jharkhand Man Locks Ailing Mother at Home, Leaves for Mahakumbh With Wife And In-Laws

According to police officials, she had been confined inside the house, surviving only on flattened rice (chura).

A man from Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district allegedly locked his ailing mother inside their home and traveled to Prayagraj with his wife, children, and in-laws to take a holy dip at the ongoing Mahakumbh.

The 65-year-old woman, identified as Sanju Devi, was rescued from a Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) quarter in Subhash Nagar Colony under the Ramgarh police station jurisdiction on Wednesday. According to police officials, she had been locked inside the house since Monday, surviving only on flattened rice (chura).

Mother’s Plight Discovered by Neighbors

The elderly woman’s cries for help alerted the neighbors, who informed her daughter, Chandni Devi. Chandni, who lives approximately five kilometers away in Kahubera, immediately reached out to the police.

Ramgarh Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Parmeshwar Prasad stated, “Sanju Devi was locked inside the house by her son, Akhilesh Kumar, a CCL employee. He left for Mahakumbh in Prayagraj with his family. We rescued the woman after receiving information from her daughter and neighbors.”

Police Rescue and Medical Attention

After breaking the lock, the police rescued the elderly woman. Neighbors provided her with food and water before she was admitted to the CCL hospital for medical attention.

Akhilesh Kumar, who works as a shovel operator in CCL’s Argada area, claimed he had made necessary arrangements for his mother’s care before leaving. However, police found that she was left with inadequate food and no proper care.

The incident has sparked outrage, raising concerns about the neglect of elderly family members. While millions of devotees continue to gather at the Mahakumbh, this case highlights the darker side of religious priorities overtaking basic familial responsibilities.

Meanwhile, the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj remains a focal point of spiritual significance, with over 56.25 crore devotees participating. Leaders like Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP MP Tejasvi Surya have praised the event’s scale and organization, while also urging people to act responsibly.

