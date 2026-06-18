Jharkhand Rajya Sabha Polls: NDA-Backed Parimal Nathwani Wins As Cross-Voting Deals Blow To INDIA Bloc

A closely watched Rajya Sabha election in Jharkhand ended with a significant political upset on Thursday as NDA-backed independent candidate Parimal Nathwani secured victory, while Congress nominee Pranav Jha fell short amid reports of cross-voting. The result has been seen as a setback for the ruling INDIA bloc in the state and a boost for the BJP-led NDA ahead of future political contests. The election was held for two Rajya Sabha seats from Jharkhand, with candidates from the INDIA bloc and the NDA locked in an intense battle that had triggered days of political manoeuvring and speculation over possible defections.

Parimal Nathwani Secures Victory

Parimal Nathwani, contesting with NDA support, emerged victorious after receiving enough first-preference votes to secure one of the two available seats. According to election results, Nathwani obtained 28 first-preference votes, allowing him to defeat Congress candidate Pranav Jha in what had become the most closely watched contest of the election.

The other seat was won by JMM candidate Baidyanath Ram, ensuring that both major political camps managed to secure one seat each. However, the defeat of the Congress candidate despite the INDIA bloc’s numerical strength has sparked questions about internal unity within the alliance.

Cross-Voting Changes The Outcome

Political observers had anticipated the possibility of cross-voting well before polling day. Concerns regarding legislators voting against their alliance’s official candidate had dominated discussions in both camps for nearly a week.

The final result has strengthened suspicions that some legislators may have voted differently from the official alliance line, helping Nathwani cross the required threshold. While no party has publicly identified individual legislators responsible for the alleged cross-voting, the outcome has intensified political debate in Jharkhand.

The secret ballot nature of Rajya Sabha elections makes it difficult to conclusively establish how individual legislators voted, adding to the intrigue surrounding the result.

High-Stakes Contest Before Polling

The Rajya Sabha election had become a prestige battle for both alliances because three candidates were contesting two seats.

The INDIA bloc fielded JMM leader Baidyanath Ram and Congress candidate Pranav Jha, while the NDA extended support to Parimal Nathwani. Political calculations suggested that while one seat appeared secure for the ruling alliance, the second seat could witness a tight contest depending on voting patterns inside the Assembly.

In the days leading up to voting, both camps held meetings with their legislators and took steps to prevent possible poaching or defections. Reports indicated that alliance leaders closely monitored their MLAs as political tensions escalated ahead of polling.

Who Is Parimal Nathwani?

Parimal Nathwani is a businessman and politician who has previously represented Jharkhand in the Rajya Sabha and currently serves as a Rajya Sabha member from Andhra Pradesh. He is also known for his corporate role as Director of Corporate Affairs at Reliance Industries and has remained an influential figure in both business and political circles.

Nathwani has a long association with Jharkhand politics and had earlier won Rajya Sabha elections from the state despite contesting as an independent candidate. His ability to secure support across party lines has often been viewed as one of his major political strengths.

Setback For Congress & INDIA Bloc

The defeat of Congress candidate Pranav Jha is likely to trigger introspection within the INDIA bloc. The alliance had publicly expressed confidence in its numbers and repeatedly asserted that all its legislators remained united ahead of the election.

However, the outcome has exposed possible cracks within the coalition and provided fresh ammunition to opposition parties, which have argued that the ruling alliance failed to keep its flock together when it mattered most. Political analysts believe the result could influence alliance dynamics in the state and shape strategies ahead of future elections.

Political Significance Beyond Jharkhand

While only two Rajya Sabha seats were at stake, the election attracted national attention because it was viewed as a test of alliance discipline and political management. The NDA’s success in backing Nathwani despite not having a straightforward numerical advantage has been interpreted as a strategic victory. For the INDIA bloc, the result serves as a reminder that maintaining coalition unity remains a challenge, particularly in closely contested elections where every vote matters.

As parties analyse the voting pattern and assess the reasons behind the result, the Jharkhand Rajya Sabha election is likely to remain a key political talking point in the coming days.

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