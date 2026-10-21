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Home > India News > Jharkhand Villagers Seek Safer Railway Crossing, HC Rejects Overbridge Demand, Then Issues 4-Month Deadline

Jharkhand Villagers Seek Safer Railway Crossing, HC Rejects Overbridge Demand, Then Issues 4-Month Deadline

The Jharkhand High Court has refused to order a railway overbridge near Panjarikala village, citing the limited scope for judicial interference in technical decisions. However, it has directed the Railways to complete an underpass within four months and address monsoon flooding.

Jharkhand HC Rejects Demand for Railway Overbridge (Image: X)
Jharkhand HC Rejects Demand for Railway Overbridge (Image: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Wed 2026-10-21 20:58 IST

The Jharkhand High Court has refused to direct railway authorities to construct a Road Over Bridge (ROB) or a manned level crossing between Lalgarh Bihar and Rajhura, near Panjarikala village. However, the court has ordered the Railways to complete an alternative crossing within four months if the work is still pending. The court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a safer way for villagers to cross the railway line. The petitioner had asked the authorities to construct an ROB or a manned level crossing at the existing railway line.

Why Jharkhand High Court Refused to Order an ROB

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice M.S. Sonak and Justice Manoj Prasad said courts have limited powers to interfere in technical and policy decisions taken by railway authorities.

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The Bench observed, “These are all policy matters or in any event, matters to be decided by the experts in the field and there is really very limited scope for this Court to second guess the opinion of the experts in this arena.”

The court noted that decisions about railway infrastructure involve technical assessments and expert opinions. It therefore declined to issue directions for the construction of an ROB or a manned level crossing.

Railways Already Building an Underpass Near Panjarikala

The High Court also noted that the Railways had taken steps to address the villagers’ concerns. Construction of a Limited Height Subway (LHS) between Panjarikala and Lalgarh Bihar villages was already underway. The underpass is intended to provide an alternative route for villagers to cross the railway line safely.

Since the Railways had informed the court that construction was in progress, the Bench directed the authorities to complete the LHS within four months if it had not already been finished.

Monsoon Flooding Must Be Addressed, Court Says

The petitioner had also raised concerns that the underpass could frequently flood during the monsoon, making it difficult for villagers to use the crossing. Taking note of this concern, the court directed the Railways to take all necessary measures to prevent the flooding problem and ensure the facility serves its intended purpose. The Bench stressed that public money should not be spent on infrastructure that fails to meet people’s needs.

“There would be no point in spending so much of money in constructing LHS, but not making it conducive for the purpose for which it is being constructed,” the court observed.

Schoolchildren and Villagers Must Get Safe Passage

The court said the underpass should allow schoolchildren and villagers to cross the railway line safely. They should not be forced to cross the tracks through unauthorised routes. The High Court disposed of the PIL with these directions. It did not impose any costs on either side.

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Jharkhand Villagers Seek Safer Railway Crossing, HC Rejects Overbridge Demand, Then Issues 4-Month Deadline
Tags: court newsJharkhand High CourtJharkhand newsPanjarikalaRailway newsRailway OverbridgeRailway Underpass

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Jharkhand Villagers Seek Safer Railway Crossing, HC Rejects Overbridge Demand, Then Issues 4-Month Deadline
Jharkhand Villagers Seek Safer Railway Crossing, HC Rejects Overbridge Demand, Then Issues 4-Month Deadline
Jharkhand Villagers Seek Safer Railway Crossing, HC Rejects Overbridge Demand, Then Issues 4-Month Deadline
Jharkhand Villagers Seek Safer Railway Crossing, HC Rejects Overbridge Demand, Then Issues 4-Month Deadline
Jharkhand Villagers Seek Safer Railway Crossing, HC Rejects Overbridge Demand, Then Issues 4-Month Deadline

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