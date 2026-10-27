Jio Platforms’ Rs 30,187 Crore IPO Comes With a Rs 30 Crore Legal Bill. Why Is Reliance’s Digital Arm Spending So Much?

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Sudeep Singh Rawat is a Copy Editor at NewsX Digital with over five years of experience in digital journalism. He covers national and international news, with a focus on politics, crime, technology, public affairs, and trending topics. Before joining NewsX Digital, he worked with Business Standard, The Sunday Guardian, and other digital media organisations. His reporting focuses on breaking news, enterprise stories, and explainers that inform readers through accurate, balanced, and context-driven journalism.