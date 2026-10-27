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Home > India News > Jio Platforms’ Rs 30,187 Crore IPO Comes With a Rs 30 Crore Legal Bill. Why Is Reliance’s Digital Arm Spending So Much?

Jio Platforms’ Rs 30,187 Crore IPO Comes With a Rs 30 Crore Legal Bill. Why Is Reliance’s Digital Arm Spending So Much?

Jio Platforms has allocated ₹30 crore for legal fees in its ₹30,187 crore IPO. The amount accounts for 6.39% of its estimated issue expenses, exceeding the legal fee share of several major Indian IPOs.

Reliance Jio IPO 2026
Reliance Jio IPO 2026

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-10-27 22:13 IST

Reliance Industries’ digital services arm, Jio Platforms Limited, has set aside ₹30 crore for legal fees linked to its ₹30,187 crore initial public offering (IPO). According to the company’s prospectus dated October 24, 2026, the legal fee allocation accounts for 6.39% of its estimated IPO expenses. The share is higher than the proportion seen in several major public offerings in India.
 
For comparison, legal fees accounted for around 5.88% of Swiggy’s IPO expenses in 2024. Vishal Mega Mart’s public issue recorded a share of 5.02% in the same year.
 
The figures were lower for other major offerings. Life Insurance Corporation of India’s 2022 IPO allocated 3.60% of its expenses to legal fees. Hyundai Motor India’s 2024 public offering recorded just 1.02%.

Five Law Firms Advising on Jio Platforms’ IPO

Five law firms have been involved in the public issue. Three advised Jio Platforms, while two represented the book-running lead managers (BRLMs). Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co acted as the company’s lead Indian legal counsel. Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas served as another Indian legal counsel, while Latham & Watkins LLP provided international legal advice.
 
Khaitan & Co advised the book-running lead managers on Indian law. White & Case LLP served as their international legal counsel. However, the prospectus does not disclose the individual fees payable to these firms or how the ₹30 crore allocation will be divided.

Jio Platforms IPO Expenses: Where Will the Money Go?

The legal fees form part of Jio Platforms’ estimated IPO expenses of ₹469.7 crore. This is around 1.56% of the total issue size. The largest allocation is ₹196.2 crore for book-running lead managers’ fees and commissions, including underwriting commissions. This accounts for 41.77% of the estimated expenses.
Another ₹50.6 crore has been earmarked for selling commissions, brokerage and processing fees. Advertising and marketing expenses are estimated at ₹50 crore.
The company has also allocated ₹29.2 crore for other advisers, including statutory auditors, chartered accountants, company secretaries and industry experts. These estimates exclude Goods and Services Tax (GST) and may be revised.

Jio Platforms IPO: Issue Structure and Key Details

According to the prospectus, Jio Platforms will bear all expenses related to the public issue, including fees for legal counsel representing the company and the book-running lead managers.
 
The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 27 crore equity shares at ₹1,119 each. There was no offer-for-sale component. The public issue opened on October 21 and closed on October 23, 2026. Anchor investor bidding took place on October 19.
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Jio Platforms’ Rs 30,187 Crore IPO Comes With a Rs 30 Crore Legal Bill. Why Is Reliance’s Digital Arm Spending So Much?
Tags: business newsindian marketsIPO ExpensesIPO newsJio IPO 2026Jio Platforms IPOLegal FeesReliance Industriesreliance jiostock market

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Jio Platforms’ Rs 30,187 Crore IPO Comes With a Rs 30 Crore Legal Bill. Why Is Reliance’s Digital Arm Spending So Much?

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Jio Platforms’ Rs 30,187 Crore IPO Comes With a Rs 30 Crore Legal Bill. Why Is Reliance’s Digital Arm Spending So Much?

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Jio Platforms’ Rs 30,187 Crore IPO Comes With a Rs 30 Crore Legal Bill. Why Is Reliance’s Digital Arm Spending So Much?
Jio Platforms’ Rs 30,187 Crore IPO Comes With a Rs 30 Crore Legal Bill. Why Is Reliance’s Digital Arm Spending So Much?
Jio Platforms’ Rs 30,187 Crore IPO Comes With a Rs 30 Crore Legal Bill. Why Is Reliance’s Digital Arm Spending So Much?
Jio Platforms’ Rs 30,187 Crore IPO Comes With a Rs 30 Crore Legal Bill. Why Is Reliance’s Digital Arm Spending So Much?
Jio Platforms’ Rs 30,187 Crore IPO Comes With a Rs 30 Crore Legal Bill. Why Is Reliance’s Digital Arm Spending So Much?

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