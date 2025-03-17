Home
Monday, March 17, 2025
  Home»
  India»
  Jio Unveils Exclusive Offer For Cricket Lovers Ahead Of IPL 2025

Jio Unveils Exclusive Offer For Cricket Lovers Ahead Of IPL 2025

Jio announces an exclusive IPL 2025 offer! Get 90-day free JioHotstar in 4K, a 50-day JioFiber trial, and more with a ₹299+ plan. Offer valid from March 17-31.

Jio Unveils Exclusive Offer For Cricket Lovers Ahead Of IPL 2025


In a game-changing move for cricket lovers, Jio has announced an exclusive offer for existing and new Jio SIM customers. With just a Jio SIM and a plan of ₹299 or above, customers can experience the ultimate cricketing season like never before.

What’s Included in This Unlimited Offer?

90-Day Free JioHotstar on TV & Mobile in 4K

Catch every match of this season on your home TV or mobile in 4K, absolutely free.

50-Day Free JioFiber / AirFiber Trial Connection for Home

Experience ultra-fast internet and the best home entertainment with a truly immersive cricket viewing experience in 4K.

JioAirFiber Delivers:

  • 800+ TV Channels
  • 11+ OTT Apps
  • Unlimited WiFi
  • And much more

How to Avail the Offer?

  • Recharge / Get New SIM between March 17 and March 31, 2025.
  1. Existing Jio SIM users: Recharge with ₹299 (1.5GB/day or more) or above plan.
  2. New Jio SIM users: Get a new Jio SIM with ₹299 (1.5GB/day or more) or above plan.
  3. Give a missed call on 60008-60008 to know the benefit details.

Other Offer Terms:

  • Customers who have recharged before March 17 can opt for a ₹100 add-on pack.
  • The Jio Hotstar pack will be activated from March 22, 2025 (opening match day of the cricket season) for a period of 90 days.

For more details, visit jio.com or the nearest Jio store today. This offer is powered by JioAiCloud.

IPL 2025 Set to Begin on March 22

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, one of the most awaited tournaments in the cricket calendar, will kick off on March 22 with an exciting clash between defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

