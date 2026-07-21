Jitendra Singh-Rahul Gandhi Meet Ends Without Breakthrough; Congress Sticks To Protest At PM’s Residence

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi joined other senior Congress leaders for a protest outside Prime Minister’s residence on Tuesday, escalating the party’s attack over the alleged police crackdown on student protesters who were demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The demonstration at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg saw Delhi Police detain several Congress leaders after they marched from Rajaji Marg, demanding the resignation of the government and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The protest followed allegations of police excesses during the students’ march to Parliament a day earlier.

Among those leading the protest with Rahul Gandhi were Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, Pawan Khera, Pariniti Shinde, Manickam Tagore, while Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan also joined the demonstration.

#WATCH | Delhi: Union Minister Jitendra Singh reached Lok Kalyan Marg and spoke with Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi over Congress’s ongoing protest here. Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan also present. (Earlier visuals) pic.twitter.com/aN2wEVSDit — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2026

Rahul Gandhi protest draws Union minister and police action

As the protest continued, Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh, who is also the Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, reached the protest site and was seen briefly talking to Rahul Gandhi before leaving. Media Reports quoting Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain said the government wanted the party to withdraw the protest. He said the party refused as their demand were not met.

During the protest, 84-year-old Mallikarjun Kharge, who celebrated his birthday on Tuesday, stood with his hands raised and wearing tags distributed by Rahul Gandhi to MPs and protesters. Kharge was later escorted away in a car as police detained several Congress leaders.

Rahul Gandhi backs students as Congress sharpens attack

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal met students who were injured in the police crackdown in Delhi. The Congress demanded that government apologise for what it described as “brutality” against students. The party also said the protesters were seeking accountability over the alleged NEET paper leak and the immediate resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Congress MP K Suresh, speaking from inside a police bus after being detained, said, “Our students very cruelly attacked. The Honourable PM is not saying anything, Home Minister Amit Shah is not saying anything that is why Congress MPs, both from the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, are protesting.”

Punjab Congress Campaign Committee Chairperson Charanjit Singh Channi also criticised the BJP, saying, “This is BJP’s terrorism. They don’t listen to the students…” as protesters raised slogans of “Shame shame” and “BJP murdabad.”

Rahul Gandhi protest comes as government opens dialogue with CJP

While the Congress intensified its protest, Union Health Minister JP Nadda visited RML Hospital to meet injured protesters. A day earlier, Nadda had met a delegation of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which presented three demands to the government. According to Nadda, the proposal for talks came from the protesters, discussions began at 11:50 am, and a written petition was submitted around 4 pm.

Nadda said, “There was detailed verbal discussion first and a written petition was given to me at about 4 pm. I requested all the protesters to end their protest and assist the administration in restoring normalcy.”

Later, CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das said the delegation sought the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, compensation of Rs 1 crore for the families of NEET aspirants, and said more than 20 aspirants have lost their lives.

(with inputs from ANI)

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