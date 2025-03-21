Home
Friday, March 21, 2025
  • JJP Leader Shot Dead In Panipat, Two Others Injured

JJP Leader Shot Dead In Panipat, Two Others Injured

A shocking incident took place in Panipat, Haryana, where a leader of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), Ravindra Minna, was shot dead. The attack, which occurred in Vikas Nagar on Friday evening, also left two others injured.

A shocking incident took place in Panipat, Haryana, where a leader of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), Ravindra Minna, was shot dead. The attack, which occurred in Vikas Nagar on Friday evening, also left two others injured.

As soon as the police received information about the shooting, they rushed to the scene and began an investigation. The incident has created panic in the area, and authorities are working to identify the assailants and uncover the motive behind the attack.

Filed under

JJP leader Panipat

