J&K Administrative Service Officer Raj Kumar Thappa Killed After Pakistani Shelling Strikes His Residence: Rajouri

A senior officer of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services, Additional District Development Commissioner Raj Kumar Thappa, was killed on Saturday after Pakistani shelling struck his residence in Rajouri town. The attack marks a grim escalation in cross-border hostilities, with civilian zones now coming under direct fire.

Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, in a post on X, confirmed the officer’s death, calling it “devastating news.” He noted that Thappa had been actively working in the district just a day earlier, accompanying the Deputy Chief Minister and participating in an official online meeting chaired by Abdullah himself.

Devastating news from Rajouri. We have lost a dedicated officer of the J&K Administration Services. Just yesterday he was accompanying the Deputy CM around the district & attended the online meeting I chaired. Today the residence of the officer was hit by Pak shelling as they… — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 10, 2025

“There are no words to express my shock and sadness,” Abdullah wrote, mourning the loss of a dedicated public servant. “May his soul rest in peace.”

The targeted shelling of Rajouri’s urban zone signals a concerning shift in the conflict’s trajectory, with administrative officials and non-combatants increasingly caught in the crossfire.

