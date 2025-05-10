Home
Saturday, May 10, 2025
Live Tv
J&K CM Announces ₹10 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Families Of Shelling Victims

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday announced ₹10 lakh as ex-gratia compensation to the families of those who lost their lives in the recent cross-border shelling incidents.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday announced ₹10 lakh as ex-gratia compensation to the families of those who lost their lives in the recent cross-border shelling incidents.

The announcement comes in the wake of intensified hostilities along the Line of Control, which have resulted in multiple civilian casualties across border villages in Jammu and Kashmir. Calling the loss of innocent lives “deeply tragic and unacceptable,” the Chief Minister stated that the government stands firmly with the affected families.

“This assistance is a small step to provide relief to the grieving families. We will continue to extend every possible support in this difficult time,” he said.

The state administration has also been directed to ensure timely medical aid and rehabilitation support to the injured and displaced.

