Thursday, May 15, 2025
J&K: Encounter Underway In Tral’s Nader Area, 2–3 Terrorists Believed Trapped: Security Forces On Alert

An encounter broke out in Tral, Pulwama between terrorists and security forces. 2–3 militants are believed to be trapped. The area is under cordon. More updates awaited.

J&K: Encounter Underway In Tral’s Nader Area, 2–3 Terrorists Believed Trapped: Security Forces On Alert


An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists early Thursday morning in the Nader area of Tral, located in the Awantipora region of Pulwama district in South Kashmir, the Kashmir Zone Police reported.

According to officials, the gunfight started after a joint team of the police and security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area. Initial inputs suggest that 2 to 3 terrorists are likely trapped within the cordoned zone.

Security personnel are carrying out a well-coordinated anti-terror operation in the dense Tral area. The encounter remains ongoing, with police confirming via social media platform X: “Encounter has started at Nader, Tral area of Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.”

This development comes just two days after a similar major operation in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, where three terrorists affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed.

That earlier operation, named Operation Keller, was launched by a unit of the Indian Army’s Rashtriya Rifles based on specific intelligence about terrorist presence in the Shukroo Keller forest area of Shopian. During the search, the terrorists opened fire on the forces, triggering an intense exchange that led to the elimination of three LeT operatives.

The recent uptick in encounters highlights the continuing efforts of the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police to eliminate terrorism from the Valley.

As of now, the Tral encounter is ongoing, and the identity of the trapped militants is yet to be confirmed. Authorities are maintaining strict vigilance in the region, and further updates are expected as the operation progresses.

