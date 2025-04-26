J&K Hospitals Put On High Alert Amid Tensions

In the wake of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, medical institutions in Jammu and Kashmir have moved to bolster emergency preparedness.

In the wake of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, medical institutions in Jammu and Kashmir have moved to bolster emergency preparedness. Two prominent government hospitals in the region issued advisories urging staff to stay vigilant—though one later rolled back the directive.

GMC Jammu’s Alert and Sudden Withdrawal

On Friday evening, the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu released a circular alerting staff to maintain a heightened state of readiness.

“In view of the cross-border tension in the UT of J&K, all staff members are hereby directed to remain alert and ensure complete preparedness to meet any exigencies that may arise at any time,” the advisory read.

The circular directed store officers to stock up on essential medicines and critical medical gear. It also asked staff to limit taking unnecessary leave and stay present within the hospital.

To manage emergency coordination, the hospital had set up a 24/7 control room.

However, just hours later, the advisory was rescinded. The new circular issued by Dr. Ashutosh Gupta, Principal and Dean of GMC Jammu, stated, “The circular issued by Medical Superintendent GMCH Jammu… is withdrawn ab initio with immediate effect.”

Baramulla Hospital Stresses Emergency Preparedness

Meanwhile, the Government Medical College Baramulla also released a similar advisory.

Heads of departments were directed to carry out internal checks to assess their emergency readiness.

“It is hereby directed that all hospital staff, particularly those in the blood centre and casualty (emergency) department, remain on high alert and be fully prepared to respond promptly and efficiently in the event of any emergency situation,” stated the GMC Baramulla circular.

Focus on Supplies, Surveillance, and Security

The advisory also emphasized the need to maintain ample stock of all blood groups and ensure the availability of emergency beds and essential medical items.

Hospitals were asked to ramp up security and surveillance systems to manage crowds effectively and ensure patient and staff safety.

As tensions continue across the region, hospitals remain critical nodes of preparedness, balancing caution with calm.

