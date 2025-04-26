Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, April 26, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • J&K Hospitals Put On High Alert Amid Tensions

J&K Hospitals Put On High Alert Amid Tensions

In the wake of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, medical institutions in Jammu and Kashmir have moved to bolster emergency preparedness.

J&K Hospitals Put On High Alert Amid Tensions

J&K Hospitals Put On High Alert Amid Tensions


In the wake of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, medical institutions in Jammu and Kashmir have moved to bolster emergency preparedness. Two prominent government hospitals in the region issued advisories urging staff to stay vigilant—though one later rolled back the directive.

GMC Jammu’s Alert and Sudden Withdrawal

On Friday evening, the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu released a circular alerting staff to maintain a heightened state of readiness.

“In view of the cross-border tension in the UT of J&K, all staff members are hereby directed to remain alert and ensure complete preparedness to meet any exigencies that may arise at any time,” the advisory read.

The circular directed store officers to stock up on essential medicines and critical medical gear. It also asked staff to limit taking unnecessary leave and stay present within the hospital.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

To manage emergency coordination, the hospital had set up a 24/7 control room.

However, just hours later, the advisory was rescinded. The new circular issued by Dr. Ashutosh Gupta, Principal and Dean of GMC Jammu, stated, “The circular issued by Medical Superintendent GMCH Jammu… is withdrawn ab initio with immediate effect.”

Baramulla Hospital Stresses Emergency Preparedness

Meanwhile, the Government Medical College Baramulla also released a similar advisory.

Heads of departments were directed to carry out internal checks to assess their emergency readiness.

“It is hereby directed that all hospital staff, particularly those in the blood centre and casualty (emergency) department, remain on high alert and be fully prepared to respond promptly and efficiently in the event of any emergency situation,” stated the GMC Baramulla circular.

Focus on Supplies, Surveillance, and Security

The advisory also emphasized the need to maintain ample stock of all blood groups and ensure the availability of emergency beds and essential medical items.

Hospitals were asked to ramp up security and surveillance systems to manage crowds effectively and ensure patient and staff safety.

As tensions continue across the region, hospitals remain critical nodes of preparedness, balancing caution with calm.

ALSO READ: UN Security Council Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack, Demands Justice

 

Filed under

Baramulla Pahalgam Terror Attack

newsx

Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants Busted in Gujarat: 550+ Nabbed as Cops Unleash Full Force in Crackdown
newsx

Jammu And Kashmir: Security Forces Heighten Vigilance In Rajouri Sector
newsx

J&K Hospitals Put On High Alert Amid Tensions
After Bloodshed In Pahalg

After Bloodshed In Pahalgam Attack, The Reckoning Begins: Bulldozers Roar, Houses Demolished, Terror Hideouts Crumble,...
Massive Forest Fire Erupt

Massive Forest Fire Erupts In Dirang, Controlled Swiftly By Joint Forces
newsx

UN Security Council Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack, Demands Justice
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants Busted in Gujarat: 550+ Nabbed as Cops Unleash Full Force in Crackdown

Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants Busted in Gujarat: 550+ Nabbed as Cops Unleash Full Force in Crackdown

Jammu And Kashmir: Security Forces Heighten Vigilance In Rajouri Sector

Jammu And Kashmir: Security Forces Heighten Vigilance In Rajouri Sector

After Bloodshed In Pahalgam Attack, The Reckoning Begins: Bulldozers Roar, Houses Demolished, Terror Hideouts Crumble, And No Sympathy For Sympathizers

After Bloodshed In Pahalgam Attack, The Reckoning Begins: Bulldozers Roar, Houses Demolished, Terror Hideouts Crumble,...

Massive Forest Fire Erupts In Dirang, Controlled Swiftly By Joint Forces

Massive Forest Fire Erupts In Dirang, Controlled Swiftly By Joint Forces

UN Security Council Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack, Demands Justice

UN Security Council Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack, Demands Justice

Entertainment

Who Is Santhosh Varkey? Kerala YouTuber Arrested For Vulgar Comments About Malayalam Actresses

Who Is Santhosh Varkey? Kerala YouTuber Arrested For Vulgar Comments About Malayalam Actresses

How Much Is Mrunal Thakur Charging For Her Very First Collaboration With Allu Arjun In Atlee’s Pan-Action Film?

How Much Is Mrunal Thakur Charging For Her Very First Collaboration With Allu Arjun In

Did AR Rahman Copy Ponniyin Selvan 2’s Veera Raja Veera From This Singer? Court Directs Makers To Deposit ₹2 Crore

Did AR Rahman Copy Ponniyin Selvan 2’s Veera Raja Veera From This Singer? Court Directs

Pahalgam Attack: How Is Elvish Yadav Connected To Slain Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal’s Wife Himanshi?

Pahalgam Attack: How Is Elvish Yadav Connected To Slain Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal’s Wife

What Role Will Oscar Nominee Jesse Plemons Play In The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping?

What Role Will Oscar Nominee Jesse Plemons Play In The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After