J&K LG Manoj Sinha Visits Uri After Pakistan Shelling, Assures Relief for Affected Families

J&K LG Manoj Sinha visited Uri’s Lagama and Gingal villages after Pakistan’s shelling, assuring relief and safety for affected civilians amid rising border tensions.

In the wake of continuous cross-border shelling from Pakistan, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited the Uri sector on Friday to assess the damage caused in civilian areas over the last three nights.

Sinha toured the heavily affected villages of Lagama and Gingal, where unprovoked shelling by Pakistani forces caused considerable destruction to residential properties and disrupted civilian life.

“Took assessment of the damage to the civilian area and residential houses caused by unprovoked shelling by Pakistan in the border villages of Lagama and Gingal in Uri,” Sinha stated in a post on social media platform X.

The lieutenant governor directed the local administration to immediately provide relief to the affected families and prioritize their safety and security. He assured residents that the government stands firmly with them during this difficult time.

During his visit to Gingal, Sinha personally interacted with the local residents, many of whom shared their experiences of the overnight attacks. His visit to Lagama also included a detailed review of the destruction caused to homes and community infrastructure.

“Interacted with citizens during my visit to Gingal, Uri. Visited Lagama village in Uri and took appraisal of damage due to unprovoked firing by Pakistan. The nation is standing strong with the affected families,” Sinha added in his statement on X.

The shelling from across the Line of Control (LoC) has raised tensions in the region, affecting several families near the border. Residents have appealed for stronger protection and long-term relief efforts.

Security forces in the area remain on high alert, and officials are coordinating with local teams to manage the situation and prevent further civilian harm.

