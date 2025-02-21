Home
Saturday, February 22, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
  J&K Police And CRPF Conduct Security Drills To Strengthen Crisis Management

J&K Police And CRPF Conduct Security Drills To Strengthen Crisis Management

In a bid to enhance security preparedness, Anantnag Police, in collaboration with the CRPF, conducted a comprehensive mock drill at Bijbehara Railway Station. The exercise simulated real-life emergency scenarios to test the response and coordination of security forces.

J&K Police And CRPF Conduct Security Drills To Strengthen Crisis Management


In an initiative to enhance security preparedness and ensure public safety, Anantnag Police, in collaboration with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), conducted a comprehensive mock drill on Friday at Bijbehara Railway Station.

As per the statement from police, “The exercise simulated real-life emergency scenarios, including potential security threats, to assess the response and coordination of security forces. It aimed to strengthen the existing security framework and ensure seamless inter-agency collaboration for safeguarding critical infrastructure and public spaces.”

The release stated, “Personnel from SOG Anantnag and CRPF demonstrated swift and efficient response mechanisms, including evacuation procedures, crowd management, and crisis resolution.

The drill also incorporated advanced equipment and tactical approaches to handle emergencies effectively.”

The event was attended by DIG SKR Shri Javid Iqbal Matoo, DIG CRPF Shri KS Deswal, SSP Anantnag GV Sundeep Chakravarthy, SP OPS Anantnag Shri Furqan Qadir, SP HQRS Anantnag Shri Sajad Ahmad, along with other Senior officers from the Police and CRPF.

Last week, Police in Doda hadconducted a mock drill to enhance emergency preparedness and security.

Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Doda, Shakeel Raheem Bhatt, said that Doda was divided into three zones to conduct the mock drills.

“We had diverted Doda into three zones to conduct the mock drills to check the preparedness of the police to deal with emergencies,” Bhatt told ANI.

Further, he stated that the public, shopkeepers and tourists cooperated with them. He also appealed the public to not panic about any situation.

“We are very glad that the shopkeepers, public and tourists cooperated with us. People do not have to panic about the situations. The police is for them and with them. If there are any discrepancies, we will make sure to help the public,” he further said.

