Monday, November 11, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
J&K: Search Operation Underway In Baramulla After Sopore Encounter

As the search operation persists, authorities are committed to ensuring the safety and security of the people in the region while working to eliminate militant threats in Jammu and Kashmir.

A search operation is underway for the second consecutive day in Baramulla district, Jammu and Kashmir, following a terrorist encounter in the Sopore area. According to Army officials, one terrorist was killed during a joint anti-terror operation launched on Saturday evening by security forces and police.

Details of the Sopore Encounter

The operation was initiated by security forces based on specific intelligence about terrorist activity in the region. The operation unfolded in Sopore, a town in the Baramulla district, which has been a hotspot for militant activity in the past. Following the intense firefight, one terrorist was neutralized by the forces, while others are believed to be still hiding in the area.

The search operation is being carried out meticulously by police and army personnel as they comb through the dense forests and urban areas of Sopore, trying to locate any remaining militants. Authorities have cordoned off the area and are continuing their efforts to ensure that no threats remain.

Ongoing Operations and Security in the Region

The Baramulla district has long been a focal point in the counter-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir. The region continues to see frequent security operations in an effort to root out militants. As of now, security forces are on high alert as the situation remains tense.

Local authorities have assured the public that operations are being conducted with utmost caution to ensure minimal disruption to civilians. However, residents have been advised to stay away from the affected areas for their own safety.

Impact on the Region and Operations

The security forces’ operations are part of an ongoing effort to curb militant activities in Jammu and Kashmir, especially in Sopore and the surrounding areas, which have been affected by violence in the past. While the operations continue, the Army and police are expected to carry out thorough checks and searches to ensure that the region remains secure.

 

Filed under

Baramulla Jammu and Kashmir Sopore Terrorist encounter
