JNU To Organise 3-day Annual Academic Conference On IKS, VP Jagdeep Dhankhar To Inaugurate

JNU To Organise 3-day Annual Academic Conference On IKS, VP Jagdeep Dhankhar To Inaugurate

JNU will host its first Annual Conference on Indian Knowledge Systems from July 10–12, 2025. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will inaugurate it, with over 100 papers, keynotes by global scholars, and CM Himanta Sarma delivering the valedictory address.

JNU to host 3-day conference on Indian Knowledge Systems.
JNU to host 3-day conference on Indian Knowledge Systems. (Photo credit: JNU)

Published By: Simran Babbar
Last Updated: July 8, 2025 22:14:50 IST

Jawaharlal Nehru University is organizing the First Annual Academic Conference on Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS), scheduled to take place from 10 to 12 July 2025 at the JNU, Convention Centre. 

In a media briefing held today, Vice Chancellor of JNU Prof. Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit announced that the university, in collaboration with the Indian Knowledge Systems Heritage Alliance (IKSHA), sponsored by the Ministry of AYUSH, the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), and the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR), will hold a three-day conference on IKS. The conference will be inaugurated by the Vice President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, in the gracious presence of Union Minister Shri Sarbananda Sonowal. 

The Hon’ble Chief Minister of Assam, Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma, is scheduled to deliver the valedictory address.

The Vice Chancellor added, “We are willing to take the Indian Knowledge System to a global level as it is the first step towards discourse creation, self-awareness, and narrative building. This opportunity is not limited to JNU, but it will be a part of a larger education ecosystem in India and the West.” 

ALSO READ: ICMAI CMI Foundation June 2025 Exam Results Out: Riya Poddar Tops The List

JNU VC also underlined that this conference marks a beginning for serious brainstorming among renowned subject experts from India and the world on Bharatiya Jnana Parampara. JNU is taking the lead not only in knowledge creation from a Bharatiya perspective but also in resource building in this field.

Prof. Yugank Goyal, representing the IKSHA, said, as Bharat rises in global affairs, there is a strong need to understand India from the lens of Indians themselves. Furthermore, he added the rigorous process of all paper selection for the conference.

He further outlined the scale of the event, which will feature over 100 paper presentations, seventeen focused sessions, multiple plenary addresses, and expert panel discussions spread across three days. It will include a keynote address by Prof. Manjul Bhargava (Princeton University), Prof. Kapil Kapoor, and several other distinguished national and international scholars.

ALSO READ: India Must Not Be Divided Over Languages, Says Vice President Dhankhar At Pondicherry University

Tags: Jagdeep DhankharJNU

