Tuesday, December 17, 2024
JNU Warns Students Against Screening Of BBC Documentary, ‘India: The Modi Question’

Despite a warning from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) urging students to cancel the screening of the banned BBC documentary India: The Modi Question, the All India Students’ Federation (AISF) has confirmed plans to proceed with the event at Ganga Dhaba.

Despite a directive from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) urging students to cancel the screening of the controversial BBC documentary India: The Modi Question, the All India Students’ Federation (AISF) has confirmed it will proceed with the event on Tuesday night. According to The Indian Express, AISF plans to screen the documentary at Ganga Dhaba at 9 p.m., undeterred by the university’s advisory.

On Monday, JNU’s administration issued a formal notice declaring the screening “unauthorised and unwarranted.” The administration expressed concerns that the event might disrupt campus harmony and peace.

The advisory stated, “It has come to the attention of the administration that a group of students has circulated a pamphlet announcing the screening of a banned documentary at 9 p.m. tomorrow at Ganga Dhaba. No prior approval has been sought from the IHA for this event. Unauthorised activities of this nature may disturb the campus environment and community harmony.” It went on to caution that disciplinary action would be taken against individuals or groups involved in the event and urged students not to be swayed by the pamphlet.

In response to the university’s warning, AISF Vice-President Santosh Kumar dismissed the administration’s concerns as vague and lacking specifics. Speaking to The Indian Express, Kumar remarked, “The advisory doesn’t name the documentary or the group involved. This documentary has already been screened across the country, and there’s no harm in showing it. The event will proceed as planned.”

The Controversy Surrounding India: The Modi Question

The BBC documentary India: The Modi Question has sparked intense debate due to its critical exploration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, particularly his actions during the 2002 Gujarat riots, when he was Chief Minister of the state. The Indian government has blocked the full release of the documentary, citing concerns over its content.

The AISF’s decision to continue with the screening aligns with ongoing efforts to commemorate the 2019 police crackdown on students protesting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act at Jamia Millia Islamia. This is not the first time the documentary has been at the heart of student-led protests. In January 2023, similar attempts to screen the film at JNU and Delhi University were met with widespread student demonstrations.

 

