Friday, May 30, 2025
Jodha-Akbar Marriage Is A Historical Lie, Claims Rajasthan Governor

Jodha-Akbar Marriage Is A Historical Lie, Claims Rajasthan Governor

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade has stirred a fresh historical debate by claiming that the widely believed marriage between Mughal emperor Akbar and Rajput princess Jodha Bai is a fabrication influenced by British-era historians.


Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade has stirred a fresh historical debate by claiming that the widely believed marriage between Mughal emperor Akbar and Rajput princess Jodha Bai is a fabrication influenced by British-era historians. Speaking at a public event in Udaipur, the governor alleged that there is no mention of such a marriage in the Akbarnama, the official chronicle of Akbar’s reign.

“It is said that Jodha and Akbar got married, and even a film was made on this story. History books also claim the same, but it is a lie,” Bagade stated. “There was a king named Bharmal, and he got the daughter of a maid married to Akbar,” he added.

No Mention in Akbarnama, Says Governor

The marriage, often portrayed in films, textbooks, and popular culture, is believed to have taken place in 1562 as a political alliance between Akbar and the Rajput king of Amer (present-day Jaipur), Raja Bharmal. Historical references vary, with some sources naming the princess as Harkha Bai or Harkhan Champavati. She was later given the title Mariyam-uz-Zamani and became the mother of Jahangir, Akbar’s successor.

However, Governor Bagade challenged this narrative, claiming that British historians misrepresented India’s history. “The British changed the history of our heroes. Their version was initially accepted, and later Indian writers followed suit, still under colonial influence,” he asserted.

Jodha Bai- A Historical Misnomer?

The name ‘Jodha Bai’ itself has long been debated among historians. Some argue it was mistakenly attributed to Akbar’s wife and may have actually referred to Jahangir’s wife, who hailed from Jodhpur. Despite this, the term “Jodha Bai” remains widely used in Indian popular discourse.

Bagade also dismissed claims that Rajput warrior Maharana Pratap ever wrote a treaty letter to Akbar. “This is completely misleading. Maharana Pratap never compromised his self-respect. Yet, our history books speak more about Akbar and less about Pratap,” he said.

New Education Policy Aims to ‘Correct’ Historical Narratives

Highlighting the importance of revisiting historical narratives, the Governor pointed to the New Education Policy (NEP) as a step toward preserving India’s cultural heritage. “Efforts are now being made to rectify inaccuracies and present the truth to the next generation,” he noted.

Bagade’s remarks are likely to reignite debates around India’s Mughal-Rajput history, colonial historiography, and the portrayal of historical figures in academic curricula and media.

