Thursday, February 13, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Journalist Assault Case: SC Grants Anticipatory Bail To Telugu Actor Mohan Babu

The Supreme Court on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to veteran Telugu actor and former MP Manchu Mohan Babu in a case related to the alleged assault of a TV journalist.

Journalist Assault Case: SC Grants Anticipatory Bail To Telugu Actor Mohan Babu


The Supreme Court on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to veteran Telugu actor and former MP Manchu Mohan Babu in a case related to the alleged assault of a TV journalist. The decision follows an earlier interim protection order issued by the court.

Background and Legal Proceedings

Babu had approached the Supreme Court challenging the December 23 ruling of the Telangana High Court, which denied him anticipatory bail. During the hearing, a bench comprising Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Ahsanuddin Amanullah questioned his counsel regarding allegations that Babu had threatened the journalist. However, the counsel refuted these claims, stating that the actor was willing to compensate the journalist and fully cooperate with the investigation.

Incident and Allegations

The case stems from an altercation in which Babu allegedly snatched a wireless microphone from a journalist and threw it at him, causing serious injuries.

The Supreme Court was informed that the dispute arose from Babu’s estranged son, who, along with a media crew of 20-30 people, entered the actor’s residence. In a moment of heated emotion, Babu threw the mic, an action his counsel acknowledged in court. The defense also stated that Babu was prepared to issue a public apology and provide compensation if necessary.

Journalist’s Medical Condition

The journalist’s counsel argued that the attack resulted in severe injuries, requiring reconstructive surgery of the jaw. The journalist was hospitalized for five days and had to be fed through a tube during recovery.

With the Supreme Court granting anticipatory bail, Babu is shielded from immediate arrest, but he is expected to cooperate with the ongoing investigation. The case remains under scrutiny as legal proceedings continue.

Read More: Supreme Court Commences Hearing On Question If Courts Can Modify Arbitral Awards

Filed under

Actor Mohan Babu

