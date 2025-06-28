Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber
Live TV
TRENDING |
nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber
Home > India > Journalist Swetcha Found Dead In Hyderabad Home: Suicide Suspected

Journalist Swetcha Found Dead In Hyderabad Home: Suicide Suspected

A woman journalist named Swetcha, working as a news presenter in Hyderabad, was found dead at her residence in Chikkadpally on June 27 in a suspected suicide case. Police have launched an investigation, and further details are awaited, officials said.

Hyderabad journalist Swetcha found dead at home; police suspect suicide and have launched an investigation.
Hyderabad journalist Swetcha found dead at home; police suspect suicide and have launched an investigation.

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last Updated: June 28, 2025 15:01:06 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

A woman journalist who was working as a news presenter in Hyderabad allegedly committed suicide in her residence here on June 27, as per the police officials.

The incident has come to light from the Chikkadpally area under the Chikkadpally police station limits in Hyderabad. As soon as the police officials received the information related to the matter, they initiated an investigation.

“We have received information that a woman named Swetcha, has committed suicide. We are investigating the matter. Further details will be provided later,” ACP, Chikkadpally said in a statement.

Further details are awaited on the matter.

On June 26, a wife and husband were arrested for allegedly running paid live sex videos of themselves on social media and websites, live-streamed from their residence in Mallikarjun Nagar of Amberpet police station limits in Hyderabad.

The couple, identified as Kanti Naresh Kumar and Kanti Pallavi, were produced before a court and sent to judicial remand.

According to the police, the arrest was made after authorities received information about obscene content being broadcast live in exchange of money.

“A wife and husband were arrested for making online live nude videos on social media platforms and websites, on June 26. They are taking money and providing live link of nude sex live video of them,” said Y Harish Kumar, ACP, Kachiguda.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Kolkata Gang Rape Case: Crime Took Place In Security Guard’s Room, Fourth Suspect Arrested

Tags: hyderabad suicide
Advertisement

More News

F1 Box Office Collection: Brad Pitt’s Racing Movie Nearly Touches USD 150 Million In Its First Weekend
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Denies Discord With DK Shivakumar Amid Leadership Speculation, Says ‘We Both Are On Good Terms’
Who Are Bob Vylan, The Duo Behind Anti-Israel Chants At Glastonbury Festival?
Shefali Jariwala Did Fasting For Satyanarayan Puja, Did Not Eat Anything Till 3pm On The Day She Tragically Died At 42
Another Husband Murdered: Wife Uses Chilli Powder As A Weapon To Kill Her Husband In Karnataka
Watch: Zohran Mamdani At NYC Pride, Says ‘A Joy To March…’
Indian Doctors Fits Artificial Limbs For 75 Disabled Afghans In Kabul
Why Is Glastonbury Festival Facing Police Investigation In UK Over Israel-Palestine Slogans? Explained
Several Injured in Chemical Factory Explosion in Telangana’s Sangareddy District
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 20th Installment, Here’s All You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?