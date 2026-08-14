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Home > India News > JP Nadda Hospitalised, Undergoes Coronary Angiography: AIIMS Reveals What Happened to the Minister

JP Nadda Hospitalised, Undergoes Coronary Angiography: AIIMS Reveals What Happened to the Minister

Union Health Minister JP Nadda was admitted to AIIMS Delhi after feeling uneasy on Thursday. He underwent coronary angiography and is currently stable under observation.

JP Nadda (Image Credit- X)
JP Nadda (Image Credit- X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Fri 2026-08-14 14:35 IST

Union Minister for Health JP Nadda has been admitted to AIIMS, Delhi, following his feeling of uneasiness last evening. This happened just after the completion of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, where J.P. Nadda had some intense debates with opposition party members. AIIMS informed that JP Nadda had undergone various tests, including coronary angiography.

What AIIMS Said About JP Nadda’s Health

According to AIIMS, Nadda had been examined following complaints of uneasiness on August 13. The hospital further stated that Nadda had been put through coronary angiography during his examination.

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“Shri JP Nadda, Hon’ble Minister of Health and Family Welfare, was evaluated for uneasiness with tests including a coronary angiography on the evening of 13th August 2026. He is currently stable and admitted for observation in the Dept of Cardiology,” the AIIMS statement said.

The hospital has not indicated any further complications. Nadda remains admitted for observation.

JP Nadda Was Involved In Heated Rajya Sabha Exchange

JP Nadda was hospitalised soon after the final sitting of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, where the BJP leader, who is also the leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, participated in the heated exchange with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

Kharge had raised the alleged “purification” of a stage at Haldwani’s Ram Lila Maidan after he addressed a gathering there.

Nadda Responds To ‘Purification’ Row

Kharge alleged that some BJP workers conducted a havan and “shuddikaran” at the venue following his event. Nadda condemned the reported incident and said the BJP did not support such actions.

“The BJP does not subscribe to such activities. The incident is painful not just for the Congress but for all of us,” he said. Kharge said he had not referred to any religion. He said he was highlighting issues faced by people.

Nadda Assures House Of Action

Amid Opposition protests, Nadda assured the Rajya Sabha that the incident would be investigated and appropriate action would be taken. He also objected to Kharge’s use of the term “you people” while referring to those allegedly involved.

The controversy in the Assembly comes ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections, which are scheduled to take place next year. The BJP is currently in power in the state. 

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