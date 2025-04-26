Home
Saturday, April 26, 2025
  • JP Nadda Meets Family Of Pahalgam Attack Victim In Pune, Assures Government Support

JP Nadda Meets Family Of Pahalgam Attack Victim In Pune, Assures Government Support

On Friday, Asawari Jagdale, Santosh's daughter, shared the unbearable pain of witnessing her father and uncle being shot in front of her.

JP Nadda Meets Family Of Pahalgam Attack Victim In Pune, Assures Government Support

The Union Minister paid his respects to the victim and offered his condolences to the bereaved family members. Earlier in the day, JP Nadda said, "We all condemned this cowardly and inhuman act.


The Union Minister paid his respects to the victim and offered his condolences to the bereaved family members. Earlier in the day, JP Nadda said, “We all condemned this cowardly and inhuman act. But at the same time, I would like to assure you that, as the Prime Minister has said, a befitting answer will be given.”

The Jagdale family from Pune is grappling with an irreparable loss after the Pahalgam terrorist attack claimed the lives of Santosh Jagdale and his brother. The incident has left the family devastated, both emotionally and financially, as they struggle to find a way forward.

On Friday, Asawari Jagdale, Santosh’s daughter, shared the unbearable pain of witnessing her father and uncle being shot in front of her.”What has happened to our family is a loss we can never recover from. My father was a very good man, loved and respected by so many. Over 100 people came to pay their respects when his body was brought back,” she said, her voice heavy with grief.

Sole breadwinner

Santosh Jagdale was the sole breadwinner of the family, and his untimely demise has plunged them into financial uncertainty. Asawari, who is educated but now left to shoulder the family’s responsibilities, expressed her concerns about their future.

“Our entire household revolved around him. Now that he is gone, darkness has enveloped our lives. We don’t know what lies ahead for us,” she added.The family is now appealing to the government. Pragati Jagdale, wife of late Santosh Jagdale, has requested assistance in securing a job to ensure a stable future.

“After his passing, the question of how to run the household has become a major concern. I hope the government can help us in this difficult time,” she said. Senior Shiv Sena Leader and Deputy Chairperson of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, Neelam Gorhe, also reached out to the family to offer condolences after meeting with Asavari and Pragati Jagdale.

Earlier on Saturday, amid heightened security concerns after the terror attack in Pahalgam, intelligence agencies compiled a list of 14 local terrorists who are actively operating in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to sources, these individuals, aged between 20 and 40 years, are helping foreign terrorists from Pakistan by providing logistical and ground-level support.The identified terrorists are reportedly linked to three major Pakistan-backed groups: Hizbul Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). Among them, three are associated with Hizbul Mujahideen, eight with LeT, and three with JeM.

Twenty-six tourists were killed on the afternoon of April 22 in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam’s Baisaran valley. Among the victims were 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen.

(With ANI Inputs)

