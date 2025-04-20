JP Nadda Rejects Nishikant Dubey’s Remarks, Says BJP Distances Itself And Reaffirms Respect For Judiciary

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday issued a strong clarification after party MP Nishikant Dubey made controversial remarks targeting the judiciary and the Chief Justice of India. BJP national president and Union Minister JP Nadda stated that the party has “nothing to do” with the comments made by Dubey and another BJP MP, Dinesh Sharma. Nadda asserted that these were “personal statements” and not endorsed by the party. He said the BJP “completely rejects” the statements and reaffirmed the party’s longstanding respect for the judiciary. He also instructed party members to refrain from making such remarks in the future.

BJP chief and Union Minister JP Nadda tweets, ” BJP has nothing to do with the statements made by BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey and Dinesh Sharma on the judiciary and the Chief Justice of the country. These are their personal statements, but the BJP neither agrees with such statements… https://t.co/ZczCCok9xK pic.twitter.com/kxgcuXgdQk — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2025

Nishikant Dubey Targets Supreme Court And CJI

On Saturday, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey sparked a controversy with his remarks aimed at the Supreme Court. In a cryptic Hindi post on X (formerly Twitter), Dubey wrote that the Parliament building should be closed if the Supreme Court has to make the laws. His comments came amid an ongoing Supreme Court hearing on petitions challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, which was passed by Parliament earlier this month.

क़ानून यदि सुप्रीम कोर्ट ही बनाएगा तो संसद भवन बंद कर देना चाहिये — Dr Nishikant Dubey (@nishikant_dubey) April 19, 2025

#WATCH | Delhi: “…Supreme Court is responsible for inciting religious wars in the country. The Supreme Court is going beyond its limits. If one has to go to the Supreme Court for everything, then Parliament and State Assembly should be shut…” says BJP MP Nishikant Dubey pic.twitter.com/ObnVcpDYQf — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2025

Speaking to ANI, Dubey escalated his criticism by directly targeting the Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna. He said, “Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna, is responsible for all the civil wars happening in this country.” The remark came in response to a question about TMC leader Kalyan Banerjee’s demand for the resignation of BJP leader Jagdambika Pal, Chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf Bill.

JP Nadda Responds, Issues Instructions

JP Nadda distanced the BJP from the statements and reaffirmed the party’s commitment to democratic institutions. “BJP has nothing to do with the statements made by BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey and Dinesh Sharma on the judiciary and the Chief Justice of the country. These are their personal statements, but the BJP neither agrees with such statements nor does it ever support such statements,” he tweeted. “I have instructed both of them and everyone else not to make such statements.”