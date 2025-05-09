JP Nadda Reviews Emergency Medical Preparedness Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Nadda was also briefed on the operational status of all hospitals and health facilities during the meeting, with particular emphasis on monitoring mechanisms in place.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda conducted a review meeting on the health centres and facilities across the country on Friday amid the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

Senior officials of the Ministry of Health attended the meeting and provided a thorough review of the health facilities. Nadda was also briefed on the operational status of all hospitals and health facilities during the meeting, with particular emphasis on monitoring mechanisms in place.

The meeting came in the wake of Pakistan’s attempted retaliation following Operation Sindoor, where the Indian Armed Forces targeted nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Wednesday. The operation was a direct response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Review of country’s current security

Earlier today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh conducted a review of the country’s current security situation at South Block, which houses the Ministry of Defence, in the national capital, in the aftermath of the foiled large-scale drone strike by Pakistan.

The Defence Minister was accompanied by the military top brass and senior officials, including Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, and Defence Secretary RK Singh.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army, during the intervening night of May 8 and May 9 successfully repelled and responded to multiple drone attacks by Pakistan along the western border and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along entire Western Border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May 2025. Pak troops also resorted to numerous cease fire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. The drone attacks were effectively repulsed and befitting reply was given to the CFVs. Indian Army remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Nation. All nefarious designs will be responded with force,” the Indian Army said.

(With ANI Inputs)

