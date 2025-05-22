‘Just A Jhola Of Rs 4,100’: The Humble Jhola Becomes A High-End Fashion Statement Abroad

For generations, the jhola has been a quiet yet essential companion in Indian households — from grocery runs to packing snacks, documents, and memories.

For generations, the jhola has been a quiet yet essential companion in Indian households — from grocery runs to packing snacks, documents, and memories. Woven from sturdy cotton or khadi, it is more than just a bag; it’s a symbol of practicality, nostalgia, and sustainability.

From Local Bazaars to Luxury Shelves

So when the familiar jhola recently appeared on the website of upscale American retailer Nordstrom, priced at $48 (around ₹4,100), many Indians were left bewildered. The bag, rebranded by Japanese company Puebco as the “Indian Souvenir Bag,” is marketed as a “must-have for any traveller or lover of Indian culture.” It bears the names of local Indian brands like “Ramesh Special Namkeen” and “Chetak Sweets” in bold Hindi script — once found hanging outside corner stores, now turned into fashionable motifs.

The irony was not lost on Indian social media users. A video showcasing the listing went viral, amassing over 5 lakh views since it was shared on May 20. The comments section turned into a mix of disbelief and humour. “$48 for this? My Indian heart is about to cry,” wrote one user. Another added, “I’ve got ten of these lying at home – who knew I was sitting on a goldmine?”

Traditionally priced under ₹100, or even given away for free at local shops, jholas are loved for their durability and reusability. What began as an everyday carryall is now being sold internationally as a cultural artefact — a shift that has sparked both pride and mockery.

As the jhola makes its way from Indian markets to Western boutiques, it stands as yet another example of how deeply rooted cultural symbols are being reimagined and commodified for global fashion. But for many Indians, it remains what it always was — reliable, familiar, and refreshingly unpretentious.

