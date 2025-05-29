Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • ‘Just Kill That Woman’: Disturbing Comment By Maharashtra Doctor Treating Covid Patient Sparks Outrage

‘Just Kill That Woman’: Disturbing Comment By Maharashtra Doctor Treating Covid Patient Sparks Outrage

Inspector Dilip Gade confirmed that Gaussoddin’s phone has been seized and his statement is being documented.

‘Just Kill That Woman’: Disturbing Comment By Maharashtra Doctor Treating Covid Patient Sparks Outrage

'Just Kill That Woman': Disturbing Comment by Maharashtra Doctor Treating Covid Patient Sparks Outrage


A disturbing audio recording has surfaced on social media, allegedly capturing a government doctor in Maharashtra instructing a colleague to kill a Covid-19 patient during the height of the pandemic in 2021. The conversation reportedly took place when hospitals were overflowing with patients and struggling with limited resources.

Senior Doctor Allegedly Ordered Harm to Patient

The audio clip features a conversation between two doctors from Latur district. One of them, identified as Dr. Shashikant Deshpande, who was serving as the Additional District Surgeon at the Udgir Government Hospital at the time, can allegedly be heard saying, “Don’t allow anyone to go inside, just kill that Dayami woman.”

His colleague, Dr. Shashikant Dange, who was stationed at a Covid care center, responded cautiously, mentioning that the patient’s oxygen support had already been reduced.

Despite the alarming nature of the remarks, the patient in question, 41-year-old Kausar Fatima, eventually recovered from Covid-19 and was discharged from the facility.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Police have now registered a case and are investigating the matter.

Family Claims Shocking Slur and Threat Were Heard in 2021

The First Information Report was filed following a complaint by Kausar Fatima’s husband, Dayami Ajimoddin Gaussoddin. According to him, his wife had tested positive for Covid-19 in April 2021 and was admitted to a government-run Covid facility in Udgir.

On the seventh day of her hospital stay, Gaussoddin was present near Dr. Dange, who was having lunch. During this time, Dange received a call from Deshpande and placed it on speakerphone.

Gaussoddin claimed that he clearly heard Dr. Deshpande say, “Kill the Dayami patient. You’re used to dealing with such people.”

He also alleged that the doctor used a caste-based slur during the call. Although he was deeply disturbed by the remarks, he chose not to react at the time, as his wife was still receiving treatment under their care.

She was discharged three days later after recovering from the illness.

Viral Audio Clip Prompts Police Action

The complaint was filed only recently after the same audio recording appeared on social media on May 2, 2025. Gaussoddin said hearing those words again reopened old wounds and insulted his religious and caste identity.

The police registered the FIR on May 24, citing sections related to deliberate insult and intentional acts meant to outrage religious feelings.

Inspector Dilip Gade confirmed that Gaussoddin’s phone has been seized and his statement is being documented. The police are working to verify whether the audio clip is authentic.

Dr. Dange has also been served a notice. Authorities said he is currently out of the district but will be questioned soon. His phone will also be examined as part of the investigation.

ALSO READ: Amid Congress vs Congress War, Tharoor Clarifies, Khera Shares Page of His Book on His Impression About Surgical Strike

 

Filed under

Covid-19 maharashtra

MeitY Selects 10 Indian A

MeitY Selects 10 Indian AI Startups For Global Program With Station F, HEC Paris
newsx

Indian Army Clears Snow Path To Hemkund Sahib, Gurudwara Management Committee Acknowledges Their Effort
TRAI April 2025 Data: Jio

TRAI April 2025 Data: Jio Leads in Subscriber Growth, Airtel Slows, VIL Shrinks
newsx

‘Just Kill That Woman’: Disturbing Comment By Maharashtra Doctor Treating Covid Patient Sparks Outrage
newsx

Amid Congress vs Congress War, Tharoor Clarifies, Khera Shares Page of His Book on His...
newsx

MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Not Banned, But Digvesh Rathi Suspended: Virender Sehwag
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

MeitY Selects 10 Indian AI Startups For Global Program With Station F, HEC Paris

MeitY Selects 10 Indian AI Startups For Global Program With Station F, HEC Paris

Indian Army Clears Snow Path To Hemkund Sahib, Gurudwara Management Committee Acknowledges Their Effort

Indian Army Clears Snow Path To Hemkund Sahib, Gurudwara Management Committee Acknowledges Their Effort

TRAI April 2025 Data: Jio Leads in Subscriber Growth, Airtel Slows, VIL Shrinks

TRAI April 2025 Data: Jio Leads in Subscriber Growth, Airtel Slows, VIL Shrinks

Amid Congress vs Congress War, Tharoor Clarifies, Khera Shares Page of His Book on His Impression About Surgical Strike

Amid Congress vs Congress War, Tharoor Clarifies, Khera Shares Page of His Book on His...

MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Not Banned, But Digvesh Rathi Suspended: Virender Sehwag

MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Not Banned, But Digvesh Rathi Suspended: Virender Sehwag

Entertainment

Ajay Devgn on Deepika Padukone’s 8-Hour Shifts Demand That Sandeep Reddy Vanga Disagreed: ‘Honest Filmmakers Will Not Have Problems’

Ajay Devgn on Deepika Padukone’s 8-Hour Shifts Demand That Sandeep Reddy Vanga Disagreed: ‘Honest Filmmakers

Tamannaah Bhatia Breaks Silence On Accidental ‘Like’ Amid Deepika-Vanga Drama: Blame It On The Algorithm!

Tamannaah Bhatia Breaks Silence On Accidental ‘Like’ Amid Deepika-Vanga Drama: Blame It On The Algorithm!

Allu Arjun Awarded As The ‘First Best Actor Award For Pushpa 2’ By Gaddar Telangana Film Awards 2024

Allu Arjun Awarded As The ‘First Best Actor Award For Pushpa 2’ By Gaddar Telangana

Rachel Gupta Resigns As Miss Grand International 2024 Citing Mistreatment; MGI Terminates Her Title

Rachel Gupta Resigns As Miss Grand International 2024 Citing Mistreatment; MGI Terminates Her Title

Veteran Actor Rajesh Passes Away At 75, Leaves Behind A Rich Legacy In Tamil Cinema

Veteran Actor Rajesh Passes Away At 75, Leaves Behind A Rich Legacy In Tamil Cinema

Lifestyle

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth