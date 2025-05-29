‘Just Kill That Woman’: Disturbing Comment By Maharashtra Doctor Treating Covid Patient Sparks Outrage

Inspector Dilip Gade confirmed that Gaussoddin’s phone has been seized and his statement is being documented.

A disturbing audio recording has surfaced on social media, allegedly capturing a government doctor in Maharashtra instructing a colleague to kill a Covid-19 patient during the height of the pandemic in 2021. The conversation reportedly took place when hospitals were overflowing with patients and struggling with limited resources.

Senior Doctor Allegedly Ordered Harm to Patient

The audio clip features a conversation between two doctors from Latur district. One of them, identified as Dr. Shashikant Deshpande, who was serving as the Additional District Surgeon at the Udgir Government Hospital at the time, can allegedly be heard saying, “Don’t allow anyone to go inside, just kill that Dayami woman.”

His colleague, Dr. Shashikant Dange, who was stationed at a Covid care center, responded cautiously, mentioning that the patient’s oxygen support had already been reduced.

Despite the alarming nature of the remarks, the patient in question, 41-year-old Kausar Fatima, eventually recovered from Covid-19 and was discharged from the facility.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Police have now registered a case and are investigating the matter.

Family Claims Shocking Slur and Threat Were Heard in 2021

The First Information Report was filed following a complaint by Kausar Fatima’s husband, Dayami Ajimoddin Gaussoddin. According to him, his wife had tested positive for Covid-19 in April 2021 and was admitted to a government-run Covid facility in Udgir.

On the seventh day of her hospital stay, Gaussoddin was present near Dr. Dange, who was having lunch. During this time, Dange received a call from Deshpande and placed it on speakerphone.

Gaussoddin claimed that he clearly heard Dr. Deshpande say, “Kill the Dayami patient. You’re used to dealing with such people.”

He also alleged that the doctor used a caste-based slur during the call. Although he was deeply disturbed by the remarks, he chose not to react at the time, as his wife was still receiving treatment under their care.

She was discharged three days later after recovering from the illness.

Viral Audio Clip Prompts Police Action

The complaint was filed only recently after the same audio recording appeared on social media on May 2, 2025. Gaussoddin said hearing those words again reopened old wounds and insulted his religious and caste identity.

The police registered the FIR on May 24, citing sections related to deliberate insult and intentional acts meant to outrage religious feelings.

Inspector Dilip Gade confirmed that Gaussoddin’s phone has been seized and his statement is being documented. The police are working to verify whether the audio clip is authentic.

Dr. Dange has also been served a notice. Authorities said he is currently out of the district but will be questioned soon. His phone will also be examined as part of the investigation.

ALSO READ: Amid Congress vs Congress War, Tharoor Clarifies, Khera Shares Page of His Book on His Impression About Surgical Strike