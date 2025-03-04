Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, March 4, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • ‘Just leave Tamil Nadu Alone’: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Calls To Stop Hindi Imposition In The State

‘Just leave Tamil Nadu Alone’: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Calls To Stop Hindi Imposition In The State

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has once again voiced strong opposition to what he calls the "imposition" of Hindi in Tamil Nadu and other southern states.

‘Just leave Tamil Nadu Alone’: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Calls To Stop Hindi Imposition In The State


Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has once again voiced strong opposition to what he calls the “imposition” of Hindi in Tamil Nadu and other southern states. He argued that while efforts have been made for decades to promote Hindi in the South, no similar initiatives have been taken to encourage northern states to learn Tamil or other southern languages.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Taking to social media platform X, Stalin questioned the selective promotion of Hindi, stating, “A century has passed since the Dakshin Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha was set up to make South Indians learn Hindi. How many Uttar Bharat Tamil Prachar Sabhas have been established in North India in all these years?”

‘Just Leave Tamil Nadu Alone’: Stalin

He further emphasized that Tamil Nadu and other southern states have never insisted that North Indians learn Tamil to “preserve” it, and accused the central government of enforcing a one-sided language policy. “If BJP-ruled states want to teach three languages or even 30, let them! Just leave Tamil Nadu alone!” he added.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Stalin’s remarks come amid ongoing debates over language policies in India, particularly regarding the implementation of a three-language formula in schools. He previously argued that if students in northern states are adequately taught two languages, there is no justification for compelling southern students to learn a third.

The Language War : South vs North

The issue of language imposition has long been a contentious topic in Tamil Nadu, with the state historically resisting the push for Hindi in its educational and administrative systems. Stalin’s latest statement has reignited discussions on linguistic equality and federal autonomy, drawing both support and criticism from different political and social groups.

As the debate continues, the Tamil Nadu government remains firm in its stand against what it perceives as linguistic imposition, advocating for the right of states to determine their own language policies without external pressure.

Also Read: Modi Government Is Weakening The RTI In The Name Of Data Protection’: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge

Filed under

Hindi imposition mk stalin Tamil Nadu

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

How Govt’s Tariff Cut On Gold And Silver Will Shake Up The Market-Explained

How Govt’s Tariff Cut On Gold And Silver Will Shake Up The Market-Explained

Was Justin Bieber Smoking Drugs In New Social Media Post? Here’s The Truth Behind Singer’s New Photos

Was Justin Bieber Smoking Drugs In New Social Media Post? Here’s The Truth Behind Singer’s...

Elon Musk Dubs Volodymyr Zelensky ‘Evil,’ Adds Ukrainian President Is Turning War Into Graft Meat Grinder

Elon Musk Dubs Volodymyr Zelensky ‘Evil,’ Adds Ukrainian President Is Turning War Into Graft Meat...

“Crime Against Women, Children Declines Due To Our Zero Tolerance Policy” Says MP CM Mohan Yadav

“Crime Against Women, Children Declines Due To Our Zero Tolerance Policy” Says MP CM Mohan...

‘Modi Government Is Weakening The RTI In The Name Of Data Protection’: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge

‘Modi Government Is Weakening The RTI In The Name Of Data Protection’: Congress President Mallikarjun...

Entertainment

Was Justin Bieber Smoking Drugs In New Social Media Post? Here’s The Truth Behind Singer’s New Photos

Was Justin Bieber Smoking Drugs In New Social Media Post? Here’s The Truth Behind Singer’s

I Could Have Swallowed It: Adrien Brody Opens Up About Tossing His Chewed Gum To Girlfriend Before Oscars Speech

I Could Have Swallowed It: Adrien Brody Opens Up About Tossing His Chewed Gum To

This Is Bullying And Disturbing, Millie Bobby Brown Rips Apart Journalists Dissecting Her Body: I Will Not Be Shamed For How I Look

This Is Bullying And Disturbing, Millie Bobby Brown Rips Apart Journalists Dissecting Her Body: I

Priyanka Chopra’s Mother Reveals How Actress Got John Abraham Wrapped Up Like A Gift For Her 60th Birthday, Six Days After Father’s Death

Priyanka Chopra’s Mother Reveals How Actress Got John Abraham Wrapped Up Like A Gift For

‘Will Fight The Situation’: Ashish Chanchlani Shares An Emotional Video Over India’s Got Latent Show, Watch

‘Will Fight The Situation’: Ashish Chanchlani Shares An Emotional Video Over India’s Got Latent Show,

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard