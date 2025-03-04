‘Just leave Tamil Nadu Alone’: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Calls To Stop Hindi Imposition In The State

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has once again voiced strong opposition to what he calls the "imposition" of Hindi in Tamil Nadu and other southern states.

Taking to social media platform X, Stalin questioned the selective promotion of Hindi, stating, “A century has passed since the Dakshin Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha was set up to make South Indians learn Hindi. How many Uttar Bharat Tamil Prachar Sabhas have been established in North India in all these years?”

‘Just Leave Tamil Nadu Alone’: Stalin

He further emphasized that Tamil Nadu and other southern states have never insisted that North Indians learn Tamil to “preserve” it, and accused the central government of enforcing a one-sided language policy. “If BJP-ruled states want to teach three languages or even 30, let them! Just leave Tamil Nadu alone!” he added.

Stalin’s remarks come amid ongoing debates over language policies in India, particularly regarding the implementation of a three-language formula in schools. He previously argued that if students in northern states are adequately taught two languages, there is no justification for compelling southern students to learn a third.

The Language War : South vs North

The issue of language imposition has long been a contentious topic in Tamil Nadu, with the state historically resisting the push for Hindi in its educational and administrative systems. Stalin’s latest statement has reignited discussions on linguistic equality and federal autonomy, drawing both support and criticism from different political and social groups.

As the debate continues, the Tamil Nadu government remains firm in its stand against what it perceives as linguistic imposition, advocating for the right of states to determine their own language policies without external pressure.

