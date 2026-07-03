Just One Night of Rain? Rs 12,000 Crore Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Cave-In, NHAI Suspends Officials

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has taken immediate action against the team leader of the authority engineer and the project manager of the contractor who was involved in the construction of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway after a video of the damaged road circulated widely on social media.

According to NHAI, the incident took place on July 1, 2026, after overnight rainfall, which resulted in water stagnation at a specific location on the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor. The authority said the road surface gave way because the permanent cross-drainage system at the site had not yet been commissioned.

NHAI Takes Action Against Officials

Whent he video of the incident went viral, the NHAI initiated disciplinary action against those who are responsible in the matter. The authority suspended the team leader of the authority engineer and the project manager of the EPC contractor.

Apart from this, the authority has also issued a show-cause notice to the concerned project director, authority engineer, and EPC contractor as part of the investigation into the incident.

Why Was the Drainage System Incomplete?

NHAI stated that the permanent drainage system could not be completed because of continued resistance from local residents. According to the authority, the planned balancing culvert could not be integrated as intended, with the culvert opening instead being used as a vehicle crossing.

According to NHAI, the permanent drainage system could not be completed due to continued resistance from the local residents. The authority claimed that they did not permit integration of the balancing culvert and rather used the culvert opening as a vehicular crossing. To avoid any such issue, the NHAI has constructed an interim parallel drain to safely channel rainwater until the permanent drainage system is fully operational.

Traffic Restored on the Expressway

The authority confirmed that restoration work was carried out immediately after the cave-in, and the affected stretch has now been reopened for regular traffic. Officials also said the location remains under continuous monitoring to ensure safe and uninterrupted movement of vehicles.