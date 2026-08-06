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Home > India News > Justice Delayed Is Justice Denied: SC Acquits Odisha Man After 22 Years in Jail in Triple Murder Case, Slams ‘Collective Failure’

Justice Delayed Is Justice Denied: SC Acquits Odisha Man After 22 Years in Jail in Triple Murder Case, Slams ‘Collective Failure’

A three-judge Bench of the Supreme Court observed that depriving a person of his liberty for over two decades without credible and legally admissible evidence amounted to a grave miscarriage of justice.

According to the Bench, such a case reflected the collective failure of the country's criminal justice system. (AI Image-ChatGPT)
According to the Bench, such a case reflected the collective failure of the country's criminal justice system. (AI Image-ChatGPT)

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Last updated: Thu 2026-08-06 10:42 IST

Justice delayed is justice denied. The same thing happened with an Odisha man who spent 22 years behind bars in a triple murder case in which he was found to be innocent.

In a landmark verdict, the Supreme Court has now acquitted the man for a crime he did not commit. The apex court also called the man’s entire ordeal as case of “collective failure” of India’s criminal justice system.

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The man named Arjun Jani, who was convicted in the 2004 triple murder case in Hirli village under Nabarangpur police limits, was pronounced innocent after the Supreme Court found that the prosecution failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt. 

A three-judge Bench of the Supreme Court observed that depriving a person of his liberty for over two decades without credible and legally admissible evidence amounted to a grave miscarriage of justice. 

What the Supreme Court Said in Verdict

According to the Bench, such a case reflected the collective failure of the country’s criminal justice system. The case dates back to 2004 when three women were found murdered in Hirli village. 

After the incident, Arjun Jani was arrested by police after an alleged eyewitness claimed he saw the man near the crime scene. The apex court observed the arrest was largely based on suspicion. The court also noted that investigators allegedly subjected Jani to third-degree methods during interrogation to obtain a confession. 

Court Slam Judicial Lapses in Arjun Jani Case

Later, the alleged confession became basis of the prosecution’s case which led to Arjun’s conviction and 22 years of jail. Following re-examination of evidence and the manner in which the probe was carried out, the court concluded that the prosecution had failed to establish Arjun’s guilt beyond reasonable doubt. 

The Supreme Court bench concluded that the conviction could not be sustained in the absence of reliable and legally admissible evidence thus acquitting Arjun Jani of all charges. 
The apex court ordered Arjun’s release and strongly criticised the probe and judicial lapses that led to an innocent man spending 22 years behind the bars. 

No one Should be Convicted on Mere Suspicion: Experts

The Supreme Court observed that this case serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of fair probe, due process of law, and the constitutional protection of personal liberty. 

Meanwhile, legal experts opined that the judgment in Arjun Jani’s case reinforces the principle that no individual should be convicted merely on suspicion or weak evidence.

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Justice Delayed Is Justice Denied: SC Acquits Odisha Man After 22 Years in Jail in Triple Murder Case, Slams ‘Collective Failure’
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Justice Delayed Is Justice Denied: SC Acquits Odisha Man After 22 Years in Jail in Triple Murder Case, Slams ‘Collective Failure’

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Justice Delayed Is Justice Denied: SC Acquits Odisha Man After 22 Years in Jail in Triple Murder Case, Slams ‘Collective Failure’
Justice Delayed Is Justice Denied: SC Acquits Odisha Man After 22 Years in Jail in Triple Murder Case, Slams ‘Collective Failure’
Justice Delayed Is Justice Denied: SC Acquits Odisha Man After 22 Years in Jail in Triple Murder Case, Slams ‘Collective Failure’
Justice Delayed Is Justice Denied: SC Acquits Odisha Man After 22 Years in Jail in Triple Murder Case, Slams ‘Collective Failure’

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