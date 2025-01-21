Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya To Swear In As Chief Justice Of Delhi High Court Today

Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya will be sworn in as the new Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court by the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi on Tuesday at 5:00 PM.

The oath-taking ceremony will be held at Raj Niwas, Civil Lines, Delhi, and will be attended by senior government officials, sitting judges, legal professionals, and other dignitaries.

Justice Upadhyaya’s appointment was notified by the Ministry of Law and Justice last week. He succeeds Justice Vibhu Bakhru, who has been serving as the acting Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court.

The Supreme Court Collegium had recommended the transfer of Justice Upadhyaya from his position as Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court to the Delhi High Court on January 7. Following this, the President, after consulting the Chief Justice of India, issued the notification transferring Justice Upadhyaya, under Article 222 of the Indian Constitution. The notification directed him to assume charge as the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court.

Justice Upadhyaya completed his law degree from Lucknow University in 1991 and began his practice in civil and constitutional law at the Allahabad High Court. He was appointed as an additional judge of the Allahabad High Court on November 21, 2011, and became a permanent judge in 2013. On July 29, 2023, he was appointed Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court before being transferred to Delhi.

His appointment marks a significant step in the judiciary, with the legal community anticipating his leadership at the helm of the Delhi High Court.

