Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya To Swear In As Chief Justice Of Delhi High Court Today

Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya will be sworn in as the new Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court by the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi on Tuesday at 5:00 PM.

Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya To Swear In As Chief Justice Of Delhi High Court Today

Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya will be sworn in as the new Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court by the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi on Tuesday at 5:00 PM.

The oath-taking ceremony will be held at Raj Niwas, Civil Lines, Delhi, and will be attended by senior government officials, sitting judges, legal professionals, and other dignitaries.

Justice Upadhyaya’s appointment was notified by the Ministry of Law and Justice last week. He succeeds Justice Vibhu Bakhru, who has been serving as the acting Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court.

The Supreme Court Collegium had recommended the transfer of Justice Upadhyaya from his position as Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court to the Delhi High Court on January 7. Following this, the President, after consulting the Chief Justice of India, issued the notification transferring Justice Upadhyaya, under Article 222 of the Indian Constitution. The notification directed him to assume charge as the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court.

Justice Upadhyaya completed his law degree from Lucknow University in 1991 and began his practice in civil and constitutional law at the Allahabad High Court. He was appointed as an additional judge of the Allahabad High Court on November 21, 2011, and became a permanent judge in 2013. On July 29, 2023, he was appointed Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court before being transferred to Delhi.

His appointment marks a significant step in the judiciary, with the legal community anticipating his leadership at the helm of the Delhi High Court.

Read More: SC Questions Rejection Of Burial Plea For Christian Man’s Father

Filed under

Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

Nude Dining: The Global Trend From London To Tokyo And What You Need To Know

Nude Dining: The Global Trend From London To Tokyo And What You Need To Know

Dogecoin Slumps 10%: What Triggered The Dip In Market?

Dogecoin Slumps 10%: What Triggered The Dip In Market?

Porn Star Bonnie Blue, After Sleeping With 1,000 Men In 12 Hours, Announces Round Two

Porn Star Bonnie Blue, After Sleeping With 1,000 Men In 12 Hours, Announces Round Two

Jake Paul Lifts Mike Tyson On His Shoulders At Donald Trump’s Inauguration | Watch

Jake Paul Lifts Mike Tyson On His Shoulders At Donald Trump’s Inauguration | Watch

Rashmika Mandanna’s First Look As Maharani Yesubai In ‘Chhaava’ Sparks Excitement Ahead Of February Release

Rashmika Mandanna’s First Look As Maharani Yesubai In ‘Chhaava’ Sparks Excitement Ahead Of February Release

Entertainment

Rashmika Mandanna’s First Look As Maharani Yesubai In ‘Chhaava’ Sparks Excitement Ahead Of February Release

Rashmika Mandanna’s First Look As Maharani Yesubai In ‘Chhaava’ Sparks Excitement Ahead Of February Release

Saif Ali Khan To Be Discharged Today: Sources

Saif Ali Khan To Be Discharged Today: Sources

Taylor Swift To Perform In India Soon? Here’s What You Need To Know

Taylor Swift To Perform In India Soon? Here’s What You Need To Know

Akshay Kumar’s First Look As Lord Shiva In Kannappa Revealed

Akshay Kumar’s First Look As Lord Shiva In Kannappa Revealed

Kangana Ranaut Slams Deepika Padukone’s Role In Padmaavat, Saying It Was “Only To Get Ready”

Kangana Ranaut Slams Deepika Padukone’s Role In Padmaavat, Saying It Was “Only To Get Ready”

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox