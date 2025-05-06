‘Justice Is Served’: India Hits At PoK Terror Base; Indian Army Launches Operation Sindoor

In a powerful response to the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, India has launched a major counter-operation targeting terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK).

In a powerful response to the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, India has launched a major counter-operation targeting terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK). The Indian Army, under a mission titled ‘Operation Sindoor’, carried out precise strikes late at night, targeting locations known to harbor and train terrorists responsible for cross-border attacks.

Army Confirms Action With Strong Message

At 1:44 a.m., the Ministry of Defence released an official statement confirming the operation, just moments after loud explosions were reported in PoK’s Muzaffarabad, Bahawalpur, and other areas. In a bold message posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the Indian Army declared, “Justice is Served. Jai Hind.”

#PahalgamTerrorAttack Justice is Served. Jai Hind! — ADG PI – INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) May 6, 2025

Just before this confirmation, the Army also posted a short video clip with the caption: “Ready to Strike, Trained to Win.” The timing of these posts made it clear that the Indian military had acted with confidence and planning, sending a direct message to terror groups and their backers.

What Is Operation Sindoor?

According to the press release shared by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), Operation Sindoor is India’s targeted mission against the infrastructure that enables terrorism on Indian soil. The strikes specifically focused on nine different sites in Pakistan and PoK that were being used to plan, direct, and support attacks inside India.

The Defence Ministry emphasized that the operation was “focused, measured, and non-escalatory,” and added that “no Pakistani military facilities have been targeted.” This underlines that India’s aim was not to escalate tensions with the Pakistani military but to hit back directly at the terror groups behind the violence.

Pahalgam Attack Sparked the Operation

The decision to launch Operation Sindoor came just days after the brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam, in which 25 Indian citizens and one Nepali national were killed. The attack shocked the nation and raised serious concerns about continued terror threats from across the border.

“These steps come in the wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were murdered. We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable. There will be detailed briefing on ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, later today,” the official statement said.

Intelligence reports have linked the Pahalgam attackers to handlers and planners in Pakistan, reinforcing the need for a clear and decisive response. Indian officials believe that several terror camps in areas like Muzaffarabad and Bahawalpur have long served as launching pads for infiltration into India.

No Civilian or Military Facilities Targeted

India has made it clear that these strikes were carried out with high precision to avoid civilian or military casualties on the Pakistani side. By targeting only terrorist infrastructure, the Indian Army appears to have sent a message that it will act firmly against terrorism without dragging the two countries into a wider conflict.

Military experts say this level of restraint shows strategic maturity, even as India flexes its strength to prevent future attacks.

What Happens Next?

While tensions remain high along the Line of Control, both countries appear to be closely watching the situation. A detailed briefing on Operation Sindoor is expected to be held later today, where the government is likely to share more specifics on how the strikes were planned and executed.

For now, the Indian Army’s message stands firm: “Justice is Served. Jai Hind.”

