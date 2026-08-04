Justice Liberhan Dies: Who Was The Judge Whose Report Revealed Babri Majid Demolition Conspiracy?

Justice Manmohan Singh Liberhan has passed away at the age of 87. The former Chief Justice of the Madras and Andhra Pradesh High Courts came into prominence after heading a one-man commission investigating the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition. In his investigation, the veteran jurist stated that the demolition was pre-planned and executed as part of a conspiracy by political leaders, implicating BJP leader Uma Bharti among others.

Who Was Justice Liberhan?

Justice Manmohan Singh Liberhan was a veteran jurist who served as Chief Justice of the Madras and Andhra Pradesh High Courts in 1997 and 1998. In 1964, he began his legal career at the Punjab and Haryana High Court and was elected to the Punjab and Haryana Bar Council in 1970, serving as its secretary from 1976 to 1983. He was later appointed Additional Advocate General of Haryana before becoming the Advocate General of the state in August 1986. In 1987, Justice Liberhan was appointed as a Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

What Was the Liberhan Commission & Who Led It?

Soon after the Babri Masjid demolition in December 1992, the Prime Minister P. V. Narasimha Rao-led government appointed Justice Liberhan to head an inquiry commission into the event. The probe spanned nearly 17 years, receiving 48 extensions and holding 315 sittings, during which around 100 witnesses were examined. In 2009, Justice Liberhan submitted his final report to then-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. In the report, he revealed that around 1.5 lakh kar sevaks had gathered in Ayodhya under senior BJP leaders L. K. Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi and carried out the demolition after overpowering police and security forces.

Liberhan Commission Blamed BJP Leaders for Pre-Planned Demolition

The commission held senior BJP leaders responsible for the demolition, including Uma Bharti, L. K. Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and then-Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh. Justice Liberhan stated that the mobilization of kar sevaks in Ayodhya was neither voluntary nor spontaneous, but rather pre-planned and orchestrated by the BJP leadership. However, in 2020, a special CBI court acquitted all 32 accused, stating that the prosecution had failed to prove a pre-planned conspiracy behind the demolition. Nevertheless, Justice Liberhan stood by his findings.

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