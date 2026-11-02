Justice Narasimha Steps Away From Plea Seeking Finalisation Of Rules For Appointment Of Judges

Courtroom hearings on judicial appointments rarely last long on the first day. This one lasted only a few moments. A bench sat, the case was called, and one of the two judges said he would not hear it.

What Happened in Court

On Monday, Justice PS Narasimha of the Supreme Court recused himself from an Article 32 petition. It was listed before a bench of Justice Narasimha and Justice Alok Aradhe. At the outset, Justice Narasimha said he could not hear the matter. He directed that it be placed before the Chief Justice of India for an appropriate order.

Why He Stepped Away

Justice Narasimha explained that he had served as Additional Solicitor General before the five-judge Constitution Bench in the NJAC matter. Another report quoted him as saying he had appeared in a similar case related to the Memorandum of Procedure. Either way, his earlier role as a lawyer in the connected litigation was the reason. Recusal in such circumstances is a routine step to keep the process free of doubt.

Who Filed the Petition?

The petition was filed by Lok Prahari through its General Secretary, S.N. Shukla, a retired IAS officer. Another report spells the name of the NGO as “Loka Prahari”.

What the Petition Says

The petitioners claim that the reformed Memorandum of Procedure (MoP) – which is the process to be followed when judges are appointed to the Supreme Court and the High Courts – has been in a state of non-finalisation for almost 11 years now.

It all began with the NJAC judgment of 2015, in which a five-judge bench issued directions stating that the current MoP would have to be supplemented and finalised by the government through consultations with the Chief Justice of India. This was done on December 16, 2015. The bench pointed out various improvements to be made, including:

eligibility criteria for judicial appointments

transparency in the selection process

a permanent secretariat

a mechanism to deal with complaints against prospective judges

What the Petitioners Want

The plea asks the court to direct the Chief Justice of India and the Union Government to complete the revision of the MoP within a specified time. It seeks measures to make appointments more objective, transparent and accountable. It also questions the absence of clear, public criteria and of recorded reasons for choosing some candidates over others.

One of its most notable requests is for a direction that the minutes of Supreme Court and High Court Collegium meetings on selecting judges be accessible under the Right to Information Act, 2005. The petition argues that selection must follow objective and verifiable standards in line with Article 14 of the Constitution, while preserving judicial independence.

Not the First Time the Question Has Been Raised

Delays over the MoP have been raised before. In 2018, the Law Ministry told the Lok Sabha that finalising the MoP would take more time. Earlier, in 2017, a three-judge bench led by then CJI Dipak Misra dismissed a petition that questioned the delay in finalising it. How this petition will fare is not yet clear.

A Constitutional Question

The petition puts a basic question to the court. Can a system that selects judges for the country’s highest courts continue without a finalised framework of reforms that the Supreme Court itself envisaged almost 11 years ago? The answer may affect the future of the Collegium system, judicial accountability and public confidence in the courts.

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