Friday, December 13, 2024
Justice Sanjay Kaul Opens Up On The Genocide Of Kashmiri Pandits At Legally Speaking Dialogue | WATCH

At the 3rd Law & Constitution Dialogue hosted by NewsX, Justice Sanjay Kaul addressed the long-overdue recognition of the Kashmiri Pandit genocide, highlighting the community's ongoing struggles and the need for healing. He stressed the importance of acknowledging past wrongs and fostering a process of reconciliation to prevent such tragedies in the future.

At the 3rd Law & Constitution Dialogue hosted by NewsX, Justice Sanjay Kaul focused on the tragic genocide of Kashmiri Pandits, urging the need for acknowledgment, justice, and reconciliation. He emphasized the historical significance of the events, the enduring impact of the exodus, and the ongoing challenges faced by the displaced community. Justice Kaul called for a shift in focus from political discussions to a healing process that can help move forward, preventing such tragedies from recurring.

Acknowledging the Genocide

Justice Sanjay Kaul stated that the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits, which took place over 30 years ago, requires official recognition. He argued that while the community does not seek a return to the past, it does expect acknowledgment of the wrongs done to them. This recognition, according to Kaul, is a crucial step towards addressing the pain and loss the community has endured.

“The focus should go beyond just the politics of the situation and shift towards a healing process, moving forward with it,” Justice Kaul remarked. “Is there a need to recognize the genocide that occurred, the killing of Kashmiri Pandits 30 years ago? Yes, the community expects acknowledgment.”

Justice Sanjay Kaul on Engaging with the Displaced Community

Reflecting on his personal experiences, Justice Kaul shared that his understanding of the issue grew stronger after his retirement. During his tenure in office, he had limited opportunity to engage with the displaced community. However, after stepping down, he received many interactions from individuals who shared their stories and concerns.

“When I was in office, I was more secluded and could not engage as much, but after my retirement, many came to me,” he explained. “From my interactions, it became clear that the community does not expect to return to the past, but at least wants recognition that something wrong was done to them.”

Justice Sanjay Kaul on Community’s Expectations

Justice Sanjay Kaul further emphasized that the displaced Kashmiri Pandit community does not wish to revisit the past but seeks spaces where they can reconnect with their heritage and heal. These small yet significant steps, he argued, could provide a sense of belonging and dignity.

“The expectation of the displaced community is not to return to the past, but at least to have recognition of what was done to them and the creation of small spaces where they can go,” Kaul said.

Justice Kaul highlighted the need for both political will and public support to make progress on this issue. He stressed the importance of initiating open conversations to address the community’s concerns and aspirations.

“There has to be both political will and the will of the people to move forward. If we are to make progress, conversations need to be initiated,” Justice Kaul emphasized.

