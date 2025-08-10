‘Justice Should Reach People’s Doorsteps….’: CJI BR Gavai Says Post Inauguration Of Gauhati High Court Bench In Itanagar

Chief Justice of India B R Gavai on August 10, 2025, Sunday said the judiciary, legislature, and executive exist solely to serve the people and ensure justice is delivered swiftly and at minimal cost, according to a PTI report. After inaugurating the newly constructed Gauhati High Court, Itanagar Permanent Bench building, the CJI said, “I have always been a staunch supporter of decentralisation. Justice should reach people’s doorsteps.” Mr Gavai said that neither the courts, nor the judiciary, nor the legislature exist for the royals, judges, or members of the executive. “We all exist to give justice to the people,” the CJI said.

When CJI BR Gavai criticized woman for demanding Rs 12 Crore, BMW, house in Mumbai as alimony

CJI BR Gavai was in the news on July 22, 2025 (Tuesday) when he criticized a woman demanding a house in Mumbai and Rs 12 crore as maintenance in alimony after getting separated from her husband within 18 months of marriage. The CJI said, “But that house is in Kalpataru… one of the good builders. You are an IT person. You have done your MBA. You are in demand in Bengaluru, Hyderabad… Why don’t you work?”. “You had a marriage for just 18 months. And you also want a BMW?” the CJI added, while remarking that the lady was practically asking for an alimony of Rs 1 crore for every month of her 18-month marriage.

What was the reply of the woman?

The woman told the CJI that her ex-husband is very rich and had sought the nullity of the marriage while claiming that she is schizophrenic. As quoted by the Bar and Bench, the CJI told the lady that either she gets a flat free of all encumbrances or nothing.

