Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
'You Cannot Take The Society For Granted': SC On Allahbadia's Remarks

There is something dirty in this person’s mind that has been spread through this program." The judge emphasized that the judicial system, bound by the rule of law, would address any threats or legal violations.

‘You Cannot Take The Society For Granted’: SC On Allahbadia’s Remarks

Justice Surya Kant condemns Ranveer Allahbadia’s controversial remarks


In a sharp statement, Justice Surya Kant strongly condemned Ranveer Allahbadia’s controversial comments, accusing him of displaying perverse behavior. “The words you have chosen, parents will be ashamed, sisters will be ashamed. The entire society will feel ashamed. The pervert mind. The perversion you and your henchmen have exhibited!” Justice Kant remarked, emphasizing the deep societal impact of the statements.

The judge continued, accusing Allahbadia of insulting parents and spreading “something dirty” through his program. He expressed concern about the harm done by such remarks and reiterated the importance of a judicial system that upholds the rule of law, stating, “We have a judicial system, bound by the rule of law. If there are threats, law will take course.”

This strong condemnation serves as a reminder of the responsibility public figures hold when speaking on platforms that can influence large audiences, particularly in light of the damage they can cause to societal norms and values.

The case has sparked widespread debate over freedom of speech, societal responsibility, and the boundaries of acceptable public discourse.

 

